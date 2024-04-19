Deliberate cutting of wires near SMF causes internet outages, some flights are delayed





SACRAMENTO – Intentionally cut wires caused an internet outage and flight delays at Sacramento International Airport Thursday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The outage was first reported shortly before 6 a.m. and was restored shortly after 11:30 a.m. Deputies said the wires that were intentionally cut were in the area of ​​Bayou Way and Power Line Road, which is on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just before the northbound exit at Airport Boulevard. “We have restored Internet and wireless service to affected customers in the Sacramento International Airport area following a fiber outage that appears to be an act of vandalism or attempted theft. We appreciate our customers' patience as we work to make repairs as quickly as possible.” possible,” AT&T said in a statement obtained by CBS Sacramento. The wires were reported down around 1:30 a.m. when investigators responded to the area. SMF officials initially said Southwest and Delta airlines were affected by the internet outage, causing delays on those flights out of Sacramento. Internet outage@FlySMFit is affecting hundreds of travelers@SouthwestAir. Long long queues currently at the ticket counter! ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/c3Coq7FVoR — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 18, 2024 Southwest flights continued to depart despite the disruption. Officials later said the outage was not affecting Delta. All this led to frustration at the airport as long lines formed around the terminal. “It's crazy. Absolutely crazy. What is AT&T doing,” said Jeri White. “This is the only situation of this type I've ever encountered. A system-wide outage? I've never seen that before,” said Laura Rambarran. Rambarran missed her flight on Thursday morning. “The line by the time we got here was about an hour and a half. It was two and a half and by the time we got to the front, we missed our flight,” she said. White took no chances with an afternoon layoff. “Luckily we caught it on the news and I arrived four hours before my flight,” White said. Among the concerns was support for the Southwest. “The airport staff as well as the Southwest staff have been very supportive, very kind,” Rambarran said. All the while the activity was a mile away along the power line road. “When phone and internet from AT&T went out at some vendors at the airport. So they sent crews and determined it was an intentional act and that's when we got involved,” Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesman Amar Gandhi said. “We joke that we could have driven there by now,” White said. The sheriff's office said it has cameras set up in the area to monitor the lines. They will be investigating and there is no known suspect at this time. The FBI is also involved in the investigation. More from CBS News Cecilio Padilla Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a native of the Sacramento area.

