A Pole is charged in connection with the alleged Russian plot to kill Zelensky

A Polish man has been charged with allegedly aiding a suspected Russian plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to authorities in Poland and Ukraine. Polish authorities claim that the person, named Pawe K, was tasked with helping, among other things, the planning by Russian special services of a possible attack on the life of the head of a foreign state, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a statement for. Thursday. Prosecutors said the man agreed to pass security information to Russian spies at Rzeszw-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Zelensky is known to use the airport when departing on foreign trips, as it is one of the closest airports to the Ukrainian border. The airport often receives military aid and civilian cargo from the US and across Europe because Ukrainian airspace remains closed to non-military flights. Ukrainian authorities said they uncovered the plot and handed over key evidence to Polish officials, who then detained the accused on Polish territory. Polish prosecutors said the man had been in contact with Russians directly involved in the war in Ukraine, although it was not clear from official statements whether he had passed on any information, or even collected it. It is not the first time that Ukraine claims to have foiled an attempt to kill President Zelensky, who has become a figurehead of his country's war effort and has been energetic in rallying Western support. He has faced several known assassination attempts since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine, SBU, arrested a woman who allegedly gathered information about a planned visit by the president to the southern Mykolaiv region in order to help plan a Russian airstrike. News of the Polish arrest came just hours after German police said they had arrested two suspected Russian agents in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth. The two men, identified as German-Russian nationals, are accused of planning sabotage attacks and planning an explosive detonation, according to a statement from the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe. One of the men had been in contact with a Russian intelligence agent, the statement said, adding that US military facilities in Germany were among the possible targets observed. Our security authorities have prevented potential explosive detonations that were intended to affect and undermine our military aid to Ukraine. This is a particularly serious case of suspected activity by agents of Putin's criminal regime, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said during a press conference in Berlin. The Russian embassy in Berlin dismissed the allegations as a direct provocation, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

