The Hilary Cass report and the trans rights debate | transgender

In our view, Freddy McConnells opinion (Hilary Casss proposals are mostly common sense. She must reject anti-trans bias with equal clarity, 11 April) means that support for the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG ) fundamentally undermines the identities and rights of trans people and that doctors who question the innate gender identity model like CAN-SG members do not have patients' best interests at heart and are denying the existence of trans people.

We reject these claims. In fact, it is the suppression of research and debate in this area that undermines the proper understanding of gender identity and the right to effective and safe medical treatment.

The Cass Report states: There is broad agreement that gender nonconformity is the result of a complex interaction between biological, psychological and social factors, and that this varies over time and between individuals. This is a fundamentally different model than an innate gender identity that needs to be affirmed. Developing better models to understand aspects of human distress is medicine and science as normal, and is not denying anyone's existence or rights.

Many clinicians have been scared into silence by this kind of toxic, hyperbolic response. The CAN-SG Conference on Avoiding Harm in Gender Medicine took place on 23 March in the face of cancellation attempts and masked protesters with smoke bombs trying to force their way in.

Despite the aggression, courageous clinicians, including CAN-SG members, have for some time raised concerns about the risks and challenged the inadequate assessment, low-quality research and poor data collection that the Cass report now highlights. Victoria Atkins, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, told parliament she expected medical professionals to act on these recommendations, and this was echoed by Wes Streeting, her Labor shadow. CAN-SG members call on colleagues to follow our lead.

Freddy McConnell hits the nail on the head. Hilary Cass has provided a pediatric assessment of clinical care for trans children and youth; its report is balanced and full of common sense. But by failing to explicitly acknowledge the reality of childhood gender dysphoria, it has made it all too easy for transphobes to repurpose it as evidence that childhood gender dysphoria is an ideological invention.

I am almost 60 years old and was a child with gender dysphoria. There was no social transition in the early 1970s; I spent my childhood being bullied like a sister, struggling desperately and not fitting in. There was no internet; for all I knew, I was the only child in the world who was like that. Eventually, in my teenage years, I learned how to pass as a normal male. The influencers weren't vloggers, but society, which required me to squeeze into a mold I didn't fit or suffer its approval. Self-acceptance came only after decades of mental anguish.

I know what it's like to live in a world that denies the reality of childhood gender dysphoria. It would be a resounding failure if the review of clinical care for young people was allowed to be hijacked in the service of hate.

As the mother of a transgender daughter who has been waiting for her first appointment after four years (and counting) on ​​the NHS waiting list, I write to thank Freddy McConnell for his article. Hearing a trans person's voice through the cacophony is sadly a rarity.

Amnesty International UK and Liberty have pointed out that Cass's review is already being up-armed by anti-trans groups, despite the review itself making clear how damaging the toxicity of the debates can be for transgender youth, their families and friends.

In this context, I would ask that critical gender politicians and activists consider the impact of their words as families like ours try to process the very real implications of the revision in our lives. And respectfully remind her that some women shouldn't pretend to speak for all women.

I am concerned that in your editorial (April 11) you seem to use terms such as gender dysphoria, trans identity and transgender as if they were the same. Cass's report is not aimed at trans children, but at children who express a symptom where their biological sex and expressed gender identity are out of sync.

I was involved in the design, data collection and analysis of what Hannah Barnes described in her book Time to Think as the only proper audit of the Gender Identity Development Service. We found that approximately 20% of the first 124 children referred to the service had some type of strong disengaged identity, a figure also found by Professor Emeritus Susan Bradley, the psychiatrist who set up Canada's first clinic for such children, during her very long experience in this field. Of that 20%, it cannot be assumed that their chosen trajectory will be that of adopting a full trans identity in adulthood. Let us all be very careful in the language we use.

