International
The Hilary Cass report and the trans rights debate | transgender
In our view, Freddy McConnells opinion (Hilary Casss proposals are mostly common sense. She must reject anti-trans bias with equal clarity, 11 April) means that support for the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender (CAN-SG ) fundamentally undermines the identities and rights of trans people and that doctors who question the innate gender identity model like CAN-SG members do not have patients' best interests at heart and are denying the existence of trans people.
We reject these claims. In fact, it is the suppression of research and debate in this area that undermines the proper understanding of gender identity and the right to effective and safe medical treatment.
The Cass Report states: There is broad agreement that gender nonconformity is the result of a complex interaction between biological, psychological and social factors, and that this varies over time and between individuals. This is a fundamentally different model than an innate gender identity that needs to be affirmed. Developing better models to understand aspects of human distress is medicine and science as normal, and is not denying anyone's existence or rights.
Many clinicians have been scared into silence by this kind of toxic, hyperbolic response. The CAN-SG Conference on Avoiding Harm in Gender Medicine took place on 23 March in the face of cancellation attempts and masked protesters with smoke bombs trying to force their way in.
Despite the aggression, courageous clinicians, including CAN-SG members, have for some time raised concerns about the risks and challenged the inadequate assessment, low-quality research and poor data collection that the Cass report now highlights. Victoria Atkins, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, told parliament she expected medical professionals to act on these recommendations, and this was echoed by Wes Streeting, her Labor shadow. CAN-SG members call on colleagues to follow our lead.
Dr Stella Kingett
Dr Louise Irvine
Co-Chairs, CAN-SG
Freddy McConnell hits the nail on the head. Hilary Cass has provided a pediatric assessment of clinical care for trans children and youth; its report is balanced and full of common sense. But by failing to explicitly acknowledge the reality of childhood gender dysphoria, it has made it all too easy for transphobes to repurpose it as evidence that childhood gender dysphoria is an ideological invention.
I am almost 60 years old and was a child with gender dysphoria. There was no social transition in the early 1970s; I spent my childhood being bullied like a sister, struggling desperately and not fitting in. There was no internet; for all I knew, I was the only child in the world who was like that. Eventually, in my teenage years, I learned how to pass as a normal male. The influencers weren't vloggers, but society, which required me to squeeze into a mold I didn't fit or suffer its approval. Self-acceptance came only after decades of mental anguish.
I know what it's like to live in a world that denies the reality of childhood gender dysphoria. It would be a resounding failure if the review of clinical care for young people was allowed to be hijacked in the service of hate.
Karen Smith
Sheffield
As the mother of a transgender daughter who has been waiting for her first appointment after four years (and counting) on the NHS waiting list, I write to thank Freddy McConnell for his article. Hearing a trans person's voice through the cacophony is sadly a rarity.
Amnesty International UK and Liberty have pointed out that Cass's review is already being up-armed by anti-trans groups, despite the review itself making clear how damaging the toxicity of the debates can be for transgender youth, their families and friends.
In this context, I would ask that critical gender politicians and activists consider the impact of their words as families like ours try to process the very real implications of the revision in our lives. And respectfully remind her that some women shouldn't pretend to speak for all women.
Name and address provided
I am concerned that in your editorial (April 11) you seem to use terms such as gender dysphoria, trans identity and transgender as if they were the same. Cass's report is not aimed at trans children, but at children who express a symptom where their biological sex and expressed gender identity are out of sync.
I was involved in the design, data collection and analysis of what Hannah Barnes described in her book Time to Think as the only proper audit of the Gender Identity Development Service. We found that approximately 20% of the first 124 children referred to the service had some type of strong disengaged identity, a figure also found by Professor Emeritus Susan Bradley, the psychiatrist who set up Canada's first clinic for such children, during her very long experience in this field. Of that 20%, it cannot be assumed that their chosen trajectory will be that of adopting a full trans identity in adulthood. Let us all be very careful in the language we use.
David Freedman
London
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/18/hilary-cass-report-and-the-trans-rights-debate
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Hilary Cass report and the trans rights debate | transgender
- Pennsylvania school board cancels '30 Rock' actor's speech at anti-bullying assembly
- Pioneering nuclear technology company Curio closes $14 million seed round to drive clean energy innovation
- Plea for Imran Khan's safety in Adiala jail – Journal
- Pennsylvania school district cancels actor's speech about his activism and 'lifestyle'
- Telangana school vandalized after teachers object to students' saffron attire
- The debate over preserving journalism gets even more confusing.
- UK Conservatives suspend lawmaker as sordid allegations swirl over possible misuse of party funds | iNFOnews
- The secret US alliance that defended Israel against Iranian attack
- Hollywood's Most Notable Deaths of 2024
- Court sketch artist describes Trump's courtroom demeanor
- [News] TSMC admits $3 billion NTD earthquake losses