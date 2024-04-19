House Rules Committee Passes Foreign Aid Bills With Democratic Support, Votes on Ties









CNN

–

Late Thursday night, the House Rules Committee passed a series of foreign aid bills out of committee using Democratic support, in a sign that Republicans in the chamber will have to rely on Democrats to pass the legislation. Three Republicans, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Chip Roy of Texas, voted against the legislation in committee, but all Democrats on the panel voted in favor. The three hard-line Republicans on the panel had threatened to veto a rule on foreign aid bills. The four bills go to the House floor Friday for their first floor test on a rule vote. A vote on the final passage is expected on Saturday. House Speaker Mike Johnson, appearing on Newsmax, suggested the time for a vote on the package would be early Saturday. He did not provide details, and his office told CNN that the exact time is still being worked out. By rule, if bills pass the House, they will be combined into an amendment before being sent to the Senate. Earlier Thursday, the House Freedom Caucus took an official position urging House Republicans to oppose the procedural vote, arguing to secure the border, we must kill the rule. The House Freedom Caucus will vote NO on the America rule, the package to supplement recent foreign wars with zero border security, and will call on all House Republicans to do the same, the group said in a statement. posted on X. Three bills in the foreign aid package would provide aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region, with the latter aimed at curbing Chinese aggression in the area. A fourth bill includes other House GOP priorities, including sanctions on Iran, the seizure of frozen Russian sovereign assets and a measure that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok. All three aid bills are similar to foreign aid legislation that passed the Senate in February. The fourth House bill was not part of the Senate package. The three House aid bills total about $95 billion, the same amount that the Senate bill included with an adjustment that $10 billion in economic aid to Ukraine is in the form of a repayable loan, CNN reported. With Republicans controlling the House by only a narrow margin, Johnson will need to rely on a significant number of Democrats to push the bill through procedural hurdles, especially with a growing number of extremists upset about the border security provisions. The fight over the bills and the potential for right-wing GOP members to try to oust Johnson add to the most intense pressure the speaker has faced over his future in his short time in the role. Massie on Tuesday said he would co-sponsor the motion to unseat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greenes, which would remove Johnson from the speaker's tower if it passed, prompting the speaker to defiantly tell reporters that he would not resign. CNN's Haley Talbot, Katie Lobosco, Tami Luhby and Brian Fung contributed to this report.

