Meadows to George Street project reaches milestone City of Edinburgh Council





A major milestone in the Meadows to George Street project was reached this week (April 19) after the statutory orders required to move into the construction phase were announced.

This follows extensive consultation throughout the project and in 2019, engagement showed 78% overall support for the project. Meadows to George Street is a key project within Edinburgh's City Center Transformation, and the 'Our Future Streets' approach of the City's Mobility Plan, which was approved by members in February 2024. The scheme will improve cycling, walking, access and public spaces on some of Edinburgh's busiest and most popular streets: from Teviot Place along Forrest Street before crossing George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street and ending at George Street. It will create a welcoming outdoor space with new high quality cycling and walking facilities. These will include dedicated cycleways, wider pavements and priority pedestrian areas, which will make it easier for people to walk, walk and cycle safely as part of their daily journeys . The project is central to Edinburgh's city center transformation plan and will integrate with the George Street and First New Town project at Hanover Street, and from there connect to the west of the city via the West City Center East Link (CCWEL) ), which officially opened last month and to the north via Leith Walk. These also run alongside our active Roseburn to Union Canal travel project. Full details of the Meadows to George Street project, including designs and previous public engagement are available on the project website. We will also engage with local residents, businesses and community representatives through a program of door-to-door distribution, emails, workshops, drop-in events and information packs. The financial contributions for this project from the Council are: match funded by the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland funds Places for Everyone through Sustrans Scotland. Transport and Environment Convener Councilor Scott Arthur said: I am delighted that we have reached this important stage in the Meadows to George Street project. This is a really important part of our wider plans to transform our town center into one that enables our residents to enjoy a safe, connected and sustainable place to live, work and spend time. We are eager to continue and deliver the proposed changes, so it is important that we take the time to re-engage with those along the way and take them with us on this exciting journey. We understand the impact these projects can have on the local community, particularly businesses, and we will work closely with them throughout to support them and ensure the benefits are maximised. Edinburgh is a city of great ambition. Through schemes such as this, we are sending a clear signal about the type of capital we aspire to be. From achieving net zero by 2030, to improving our already excellent public transport networks and making sure our residents are at the heart of everything we do, I'm really excited to see what the future holds. Karen McGregor, Scottish Director for Sustrans said: This is a hugely exciting time to be in Edinburgh and a massive achievement in the context of active travel. The brand new walking, cycling and cycling links to be provided from the Meadows to George Street will absolutely transform daily journeys for the thousands of people who live and work in the city, not to mention those who visit each year. We would like to thank the entire community for their continued involvement and support, as well as the clear ambition they have shown in moving this project forward.

