UK to delay start of health and safety checks on EU imports report | Brexit





The UK government has reportedly told port health authorities it will not activate health and safety checks on EU imports after new post-Brexit border controls start this month. According to the Financial Times, a presentation prepared by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) highlighted the risk of significant disruption if the new measures were implemented. It became clear that the systems would not be fully ready in time. In a move designed to avoid major delays, the government said it would ensure that the rate of checks was initially set at zero for all groups of goods. Border checks have already been delayed five times over fears they could cause further disruption and fuel price inflation. In its presentation, Defra admitted to port health authorities that challenges still remain within its systems for recording imports of food and animal products. These challenges can cause unmanageable levels of inspections, overwhelming ports, it was reported. There is the potential for significant disruption on the first day if all commodity codes are activated at once, he said. It was not made clear how long border controls would be suspended, but the presentation was said to indicate that the systems would be activated progressively for different groups of products. Business organizations have repeatedly demanded that the introduction of new border controls be postponed until at least October. The last big change will come in October, where the government will require safety and security declarations for medium and high-risk imports, while also introducing a single trading window, which the government says will reduce the number of forms necessary for importers. So far, goods coming from the island of Ireland will not require physical checks, but the government has said these will be introduced at some point after October 31 this year. A Defra spokesman said: As we have always said, the commodities that pose the highest biosecurity risk are being prioritized as we build up full control rates and high levels of compliance. Taking a pragmatic approach to introducing our new border controls minimizes disruption, protects our biosecurity and benefits everyone, especially traders. There has been extensive engagement with businesses over the past year with our approach welcomed by several trade associations and port authorities. We will continue to work and support businesses throughout this process to maintain the smooth flow of imported goods.

