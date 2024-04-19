The USM School of Education is ranked in the US News & World Report 2024 Best Schools of Education





Thursday, 18.04.2024 – 08:41 | By: Karelia Pitts The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Education is ranked no. 99 among the 2024 best schools of education in the country by US News & World Report. Designed for prospective students seeking to advance their education, the Best Education Schools ranking evaluates programs on nine distinct factors that include indicators related to student selection, faculty resources, research activity and peer review. The ranking evaluates all public and private institutions across the country to empower prospective students to choose the best for their educational needs and career goals. The USM School of Education has been intentional in its efforts to increase the social impact it makes in the state and region. This ranking is clear evidence of their daily dedication to our mission to transform the human condition through exemplary teaching, research excellence and meaningful service, said Dr. Trent Gould, dean of the Southern Miss College of Education and Human Sciences. I could not be more proud of this group of faculty and their dedication to this community and our K-12 partners. By collecting data on schools of education each year, US News is able to present the latest enrollment numbers, employment rates, faculty statistics and other key quality indicators that help prospective students make informed decisions. informed. In 2023, USM was ranked 138. The year-over-year climb that allowed USM to break into the top 100 schools was achieved in part by other colleges of education across the country considering the impact they are making Golden Eagles and commending those efforts through the peer review process. I am extremely proud of the work being done in the School of Education and its commitment to student success, said University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lance Nail. Thanks to the dedication of our faculty and staff, Southern Miss graduates are poised for success in classrooms across our state and nation. The USM School of Education offers an undergraduate program in elementary education, as well as graduate programs in educational administration, higher education, elementary curriculum and instruction, special education, alternative pathway licensure, dyslexia therapy, and educational research. We were founded with the audacious goal of establishing a state teacher training college and these rankings demonstrate our continued excellence and unwavering commitment to providing high quality education, said University President Dr. Joseph S. Paul. We are honored to be recognized nationally and proud to be one of only two schools in the state to be on the top 100 list. Prospective students can see how USM compares to other institutions and how rankings are calculated USNews.com. To learn more about the USM College of Education and Humanities, call 601.266.4568. About US News & World Report US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities. A multi-faceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Auto, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, US News offers rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and events US News Live. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington, DC

