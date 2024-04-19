Brexit plans in complete disarray as EU import controls delayed, businesses say | Brexit

Businesses have described Britain's Brexit border plans as in complete disarray after it emerged that some checks on EU imports due at the end of this month will be delayed.

Post-Brexit border rules will come into effect on April 30, which will require many meat, dairy and plant products from the EU to be physically checked at government border control posts (BCPs).

But trade bodies have said the new confusion over when the checks would come in was too challenging for business planning, while others said big questions remained about the government's readiness for the regime.

Under the rules, medium and high-risk products, which include meat and dairy products as well as most plants, could be subject to border checks as part of a move to improve UK biosecurity.

However, the Financial Times reported that the government will not activate checks on April 30 in an effort to avoid delays, due to border systems not being fully ready.

The government insisted checks would begin on April 30, but indicated it would focus on the highest-risk products and increase checks on other products in a reasonable and controlled manner.

The Guardian understands this means the government will focus its controls on higher-risk products in the high and middle bands, and then slowly build up to full controls. The government has yet to give a timeline for this, but said it would take a pragmatic approach.

There have already been five previous delays in the implementation of these controls, which were originally set to come in July 2021.

Phil Pluck, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, said: The ongoing confusion over how and when the new controls will be introduced makes these preparations extremely challenging.

A phased approach is the right one, but businesses urgently need clear information on exactly what these phases will involve, and a definitive timeline.

Martin McTague, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the system was in complete disarray and businesses had to decipher messy and unclear messages from Whitehall if they were to face controls.

In January, the first phase of the border target operating model was introduced with medium and high risk goods having to ensure plant health and self-verification before the goods can be exported to the UK.

Nan Jones, technical policy manager at the British Meat Processors Association, said she was aware there had been high rates of errors in the new documentation from importers, which were causing problems with the government's IT system at the border.

She said: There are currently no consequences for this error, but with the new border controls coming into force, these errors will result in consignments being directed to a BCP for inspection.

This can result in UK border points being overwhelmed with extra work that they are not equipped to handle.

Despite being just 11 days away from implementation, businesses have said there are loopholes in the government's regime, which are affecting their planning.

Government delays in publishing its tariffs for goods coming through Dover have meant that a number of private border control posts at ports across the country have yet to publish their tariffs for importers.

It has also been revealed that the government's Sevington border control post in Kent, which will process all Dover and Folkestone goods, has yet to receive an official designation that will allow it to carry out checks.

To achieve designation, BCPs must meet a number of requirements, including compliance biosecurity protocols, have the right equipment and staff and be suitable for the volume of incoming goods.

Tom Southall, the executive director of the Cold Chain Federation, said the government had been telling him for a month that it was on some roadblocks, but it would be ready. He added: The fact that this hasn't happened yet 11 days is pretty incredible.

Marco Forgione, director general of the Institute of Export and International Trade, said: Sevington had not been approved, it was not yet certain what the full charging regime would be in most private BCPs. [] there is still a lot of work to do and it was 11 days out.

UK businesses are uncertain, EU businesses are even more uncertain.

A UK Government spokesman said: There has been extensive engagement with businesses over the past year with our approach welcomed by several trade associations and port authorities.

We are confident that we have sufficient capacity and capability at all entry points to handle the volume and type of checks expected.