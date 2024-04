CHEDEMA, India — The line was orderly at the Government High School as people waited patiently to vote on Friday, even after one of the voting machines malfunctioned. Officers at the polling station in the village of Chedema in India's small mountain state of Nagaland had arrived a day earlier, all women on first-time electoral duty. The four women surveyed the polling station, secured the perimeter and began the tedious paperwork associated with India's multi-phase national elections. They stopped only for an early dinner, paying attention to the voice of Eholi Jimo, 35, who cooked their food over an open fire. Please eat while the food is still hot, she asked. North Angam constituency is Nagaland's first to be managed only by women polling officers. It was the brainchild of Kumar Ramnikant, the administrative head of Kohima district, in the hope of breaking job stereotypes. If our country needs proper development, then there should be equal contribution from both parts”, said Ramnikant, “Empowerment should not only be at the top level, but also at the bottom level. It should be in all layers for real empowerment. Women are more systematic. They take every sentence seriously, while men have a light-hearted attitude, said Zhoto Khamo, an officer who has overseen many elections. India's elections that began on Friday will conclude on June 1, with counting beginning on June 4. Each phase is held on a single day, with voting in several constituencies in many states. The shock poll allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent violence and transport election officials and voting machines. Security issues were not a concern at the Çedema polling station as the area has not recorded any election-related violence in the recent past. The Election Commission of India must ensure that a polling booth is available within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of each voter. Some 15 million election officials and security staff will cross deserts and mountains by boat, on foot and even on horseback in an effort to reach every voter. I just hope it will go smoothly and things will happen on time, said Neichtuonuo Yhome, 27, head of the Chedema polling station team. After they collected the electronic voting machines and other election-related materials on Thursday, Yhome led her team to their station. Their mission resumed at dawn on Friday. The night before, they had spread out their sleeping bags on the cold concrete floor of a classroom. A village headman hastened to arrange the carpets for the night, saying: They are guests of the village.

