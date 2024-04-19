US imposes sanctions on two groups for raising funds for Israeli extremists in the West Bank









The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on two organizations for raising funds on behalf of two violent Israeli extremists in the West Bank. The two groups Mount Hebron Fund and Shlom Asiraich created crowdfunding campaigns to raise thousands of dollars for Yinon Levi and David Chai Chasdai, respectively. Both men were sanctioned by the US in February under a new executive order targeting those who committed violence in the West Bank. At the same time, the State Department on Friday sanctioned Ben-Zion Gopstein, the founder and leader of Lehava, an organization whose members have engaged in violence, including attacks on Palestinian civilians, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday. The executive order, issued by President Joe Biden in early February, came amid rising violence in the occupied West Bank following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. This violence only continued in the following months. The order angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who complained to the administration, calling it inappropriate and highly problematic, according to Axios. The Mount Hebron Fund was created to circumvent sanctions and raise funds for Levi's family, a new settler that the State Department accuses of persistent predatory groups of West Bank settlers who attack Palestinians, burn their fields and destroy their property. . Scripts on the crowdfunding page, which has been taken down, show a fundraising goal of over $130,000 and half a million shekels for Lev and his family. The page declared an intention to circumvent US sanctions on Levi and, according to the Associated Press, donations poured in from 3,000 donors worldwide and more than $140,000 was raised before the page was shut down. Shlom Asir launched a fundraising effort that raised approximately $31,000 for Chasdai, who started and led a riot that included burning vehicles and buildings, attacking Palestinian civilians, and causing property damage in Huwara, resulting in the death of one Palestinian. civil, according to the US Treasury. This fundraiser was also created after the US imposed sanctions on Chasdai. In addition, Shlom Asiraich has also raised funds for other jailed violent extremists who share the groups ideology, including Yigal Amir, who assassinated former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, and Amiram Ben Uliel, who was convicted in 2020 for killing a Palestinian couple and their baby in an arson attack in the West Bank village of Duma in 2015.

