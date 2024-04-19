Can Albanians be the bets for green industries grown in the country, the boost our regions deserve?

This article was reprinted fromConversationunder a Creative Commons license.

Read on original article. Written by Climate Council member Dr Madeline Taylor

Right now, a global race is underway. The goal: to restore manufacturing and energy jobs as the energy transition accelerates.

In 2022, America launched its mammoth Inflation Reduction Law AND The act of chips and science. Japan followed suit the same yearWHILE EU launched its own efforts in 2023, as it did Canada. China, of course, moved firstand dominates the market for most clean energy products, from solar panels to wind turbines and batteries.

Now it's Australia's turn. Last week Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced plans to introduce a future Made in Australia Act, talking about the need to break with old orthodoxies and pull new levers to advance the national interest. The goal here is to renew manufacturing, harness our strengths in solar and wind resources and critical minerals, and create new industries.

Direct government funding of industries was previously often considered a thing of the past. But it is exactly what China made, with great success. Now other major world economies are looking to follow suit.

For Australia, efforts to renew manufacturing and stimulate new industries should focus on supporting and stimulating regions. Critical minerals and often the best renewable resources have the huge benefit of being located outside cities. If they become reality, these plans present a rare chance to transform our regions into sustainable economic powerhouses.

Time to break with orthodoxy: can government intervention make the green transition work better for Australians? Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hopes so. Darren England/AAP

Promotion of regions

Imagine a regional community with strong renewable resources. If a renewables developer builds a wind farm on farmers' land, bringing in workers from the cities and materials from the port, it may benefit the developer and the farm, but it will do little for the wider community. But it could be done differently. The developer can employ locals, and if efforts to bring back manufacturing pay off, locally made components can be used wherever possible. Many renewable energy developers are already doing so.

That is why the proposed Future Made In Australia Act is a very real possibility for him deliver energy justice for our rural regions and communities.

Energy justice? It means making sure the energy transition works communities and individuals and not just manufacturers and businesses.

If the green transition is imposed on communities, rather than done with them, it can easily become rooted in local opposition, as it has recently been. Review Doors makes community engagement clear.

Much of our green energy transition will take place in regional and rural communities within Renewable Energy Areas chosen for their good renewable resources and access to streaming.

To make sure these communities really benefit, Australia needs to do this co-design clean energy projects with rural communities, as projects often do in European Union. Co-designing projects helps communities feel a sense, and sometimes literally, property of projects, and makes it more likely that they will benefit. It is a key way to ensure that a project has a lasting social license within communities.

Queensland could be a first mover here by legislating social license and requiring renewable energy developers to engage with communities.

Can Australian made really work?

some have described The government plans a new protectionism, presenting a return to high tariffs and products of dubious quality supported by subsidies.

There's a slim chance we'll go head-to-head with green energy giants like China. But Australia has existing advantages that we can do more of.

For example, were already one of the worlds leading per capita users of solar energy, and our food exports are highly valued. So why not combine them?

Agrivoltaics that combine solar panels with agriculture it is predicted to become a A$14.4 billion market by 2031. America, European Union, Germany, FranceAND Ital all have policies aimed at growing their agrovoltaic sectors supported by research, subsidies and tariffs.

Australia has world-leading solar photovoltaic expertise, which we can leverage to create custom-designed, co-engineered agrivoltaic solutions with farmers. These future farming systems could create a new export industry, with investment opportunities and potential tax credits brought by the new legislation.

Similarly, our bioscience experts are highly valued. We could find ways to create industries separate from organizations such as Center for Synthetic Biologywho have found new ways to safely store carbon, or to turn biological waste into biofuels.

The timing is good for the World Economic Forum earlier this year called for better funding and development of these types of technologies. Like agrivoltaics, these types of inventions offer dual benefits in reducing carbon emissions while increasing farm productivity.

If the Made in Australia plans become law, we are likely to see funding flow to other future-focused industries, such as the CSIRO's aim ultra low cost solargreen hydrogen's potential to replace fossil gas exports to the recently announced Solar Sunshot program, which aims to localization more solar output.

We must use our comparative advantages

Much of the detail in the Future Made in Australia Act remains to be seen. But what is clear is that it presents a real chance for our regional and rural communities to lead the energy transition.

We can combine our renewable energy and critical mineral assets with our leading energy, biotech and agriculture explorers. And we can do this by uplifting the regional and rural communities that will be at home for this transition.