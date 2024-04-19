Honors Phi Theta Kappa Sorority students at international conference





Palm Beach State College's Phi Theta Kappa Sorority students from Alpha Delta Iota Chapter on the Boca Raton campus received international recognition at PTK's International Catalyst Convention held April 4-7 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention in Orlandofor their efforts in their Honors in Action and College project. Through the Honors in Action project, PTK students combine research, problem solving, and action-oriented service to address real-world challenges in our community. For their project, “Racing the Game at PTK: The Impact of Nostalgia on Our College,” the chapter noted the heightened anxiety and loneliness experienced by students following the pandemic and set out to rebuild a sense of community and comfort through fostered events from nostalgia. Notable examples included “Accidental Art,” featuring an ink spill technique, Slow Drawing, mindful drawing, and shooting exercises, and Press Paws, bringing therapy dogs to campus for students. For their College Project, the PTK team was inspired by member Kerlens Jeanty to develop Panther Rise Up, a series of workshops to help students navigate college life and reach their full potential. Workshops have included topics such as mental health, financial literacy, leadership and success. Keynote speakers included Anse Daniel (psychotherapist), Camy Destin (leadership specialist), Assistant Dean Natasha Nettles, Provost Dr. Van Williams, student Felipe Julio and PTK officers. The team also has more workshops. Out of over 1300 PTK chapters internationally, they have received the following awards:

International Honors in Action Project (one of 50 and one of two from Florida)

Outstanding International Chapter (one of 34, and one of two from Florida)

Honorable Officer Team (one of 10) For the Florida Region, out of 85 chapters, they received the following awards:

Outstanding Florida Chapter (one of three)

Florida Region Honors in Action Award (one of three)

Florida Distinguished Officer Team Award (in addition to the International Officer Team Award) Award winners are: Luana Santos Lima, Giannyna Orbegoso, Victoria Monteiro, Elizsandra Silva, Sophia Sonkin, Jean Elysee Dorsainville, Kerlens Jeanty, Alejandro Gomez Lopez, Jackie Pecker (PBSC student, Florida International University student)

Tariq Wardak (PBSC student, University of Central Florida student). Chapter advisors are Professor Sherry Hall and Interim Dean Kim Copeland.

