Biden administration secures key deal to deliver aid from US military jetty being built off Gaza coast

The Biden administration has secured an agreement with a major U.N. agency to deliver aid from a pier the U.S. military is building off the coast of Gaza, two senior U.S. officials told CNN, a key development as the U.S. and its allies had rushed to finalize plans for the desperate need for humanitarian aid. will be dispersed within the war-torn belt.

The US military is expected to complete construction of the pier early next month. The World Food Program (WFP) will support the distribution of aid following weeks of diplomatic wrangling, multiple officials familiar with the matter told CNN.

Weeks of coordination and interaction with WFP, UN agencies responsible for security and other decision-making have all led to a situation in which WFP will take over the job, one of the senior US officials said.

The US role in the effort has been complex, with the military carrying out a high-stakes construction mission in a war zone and diplomats helping to organize a risky and highly politicized aid distribution operation. And as the US military begins to build up in the eastern Mediterranean, a private US company is eyeing a similar operation nearby, which will also need security and help from the UN.

The logistics have been particularly complicated because no US troops will be on the ground in Gaza, something that President Joe Biden ruled out when he announced the truce last month.

As recently as this week, some US officials said it was not yet clear to them who would transport the aid from the beach to the warehouses, and aid organizations had not yet been briefed on plans to distribute the aid from the pier. . But the senior US official said the system would be similar to how aid distribution works at Israel's Kerem Shalom border crossing, with aid groups taking control of their cargo at the shoreline and commercial aid moving from contracted partners.

The aid's point of origin will be Cyprus, where it will be loaded onto ships before being transported to a US military wharf and then trucked over a road built by the US military to the Gaza coastline, they said. officials. US military and commercial ships will be able to transport aid to the US military jetty, a defense official said, but only the US military will be allowed to enter the causeway.

The U.S. government had to work in recent weeks to convince potential partners for the U.S.-led operation, including the U.N., to work in an aid distribution zone secured by the Israel Defense Forces, sources told CNN. many familiar with the discussions.

The UN and other aid groups initially did not necessarily want to be seen as partners with an IDF operation in Gaza, the sources explained, and are also concerned for their own safety, as IDF airstrikes have killed more than 200 aid workers. since October 7.

Everyone is wary of being too close to the IDF for security and political reasons, a humanitarian official told CNN.

U.S. officials also told CNN there have been concerns in the region and at the U.N. that the pier operation will ease pressure on Israel to keep land corridors into Gaza up and running, which was the most efficient way to get aid into the enclave before. . to the war.

The humanitarian official said the question of whether the US pier would connect to UN distribution channels already in place inside Gazahad been discussed at the highest levels of the administration and the United Nations.

A spokesman for the World Food Program said the group is committed to supporting all available options to get more aid to Gaza.

This includes sea and air to complement land access. We can only manage and receive aid through a maritime corridor if we can ensure that humanitarian principles are upheld, we maintain our neutrality and independence and that our staff can operate safely, the spokesman said.

At the same time, a private company called Fogbow, a consulting firm run by former US military and intelligence officials, is in the process of setting up its own naval assistance operation that will run parallel to, but separate from, the process. led by the US military. according to several people familiar with the plan.

People familiar with the Fogbows plan say the firm has identified a construction company owned by a Palestinian-American with hundreds of trucks and a large warehouse near the Israeli border to move the aid. Some aid groups would prefer that all distribution be handled by the UN and have raised concerns about the idea of ​​concentrating so much power and responsibility in the hands of a wealthy Palestinian businessman, whom the sources identified as Bashar al-Masri.

Fogbows initial plan is to move most of the aid by Masri trucks to an area in Gaza called the Gaza Industrial Estate, which was developed by a company Masri now heads called the Palestine Development and Investment Company.

Masri declined a request for comment.

Gaza's coastline is only about 25 miles long, and it is still unclear how far the US military's aid drop zone will be from the Fogbows. People familiar with Operation Fogbows said the IDF had agreed to provide security for them as well, but that it would be easier if the two drop zones were closer together so that the security perimeter was not too large. too big for the IDF to handle.

But this proximity also raises questions about distribution networks and whether they will conflict or complement each other.

Scott Paul, associate director for peace and security at Oxfam, said what we don't want is to create a parallel humanitarian system when we have one that can function without intervention.

We particularly want to avoid creating a parallel humanitarian system if it could at some point be used to undermine the leadership role of the UN, or to extend permanent Israeli control in Gaza, he said. These are the things that we are keeping in mind in all of this.

And while the U.S. government has insisted that the pier is in addition to land routes and not a replacement, the push to utilize the corridor and sea pier so it doesn't become a monument to diplomatic ineffectiveness is indeed growing, Paul said.

The World Food Program spokesman said it was important to note that the opening of the sea corridor should complement and not replace the continued use of Rafah and Kerem Shalom as entry points and the opening of additional land crossings into northern Gaza.

The spokesperson added that WFP supports all efforts to increase the flow of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, but road access is the priority because nothing can compete with truck convoys when it comes to the volume of aid they can bring.

Fogbow, in turn, will be funded through a new Geneva-based foundation called the Maritime Humanitarian Aid Foundation, people familiar with the operation said. The foundation's executive director is Cameron Hume, a career diplomat and former US ambassador to Algeria, South Africa and Indonesia. Qatar has already pledged $60 million to their efforts, the people and a Qatari official familiar with the matter said, which is about two months of operating costs.

The Fogbow is willing to use the U.S. military pier to receive aid ashore, the sources said, but also does not need to use it to conduct its operations. Instead, the firm is planning to contract a marine logistics company that will dig near the Gaza coastline in a way that allows a large barge, also contracted by Fogbow, to get close enough to shore to drop off the aid.

One of the people familiar with the Fogbow plan said they want to set up the additional beach landing site for aid because the more drop-off sites there are on the coast, the more aid can be poured into places that could be more difficult to achieve. traditional land crossings. This person also said it ensures there is still a way to pour aid into Gaza by sea even if the US military ever decides to pull its pier or stop its operations.

US officials told CNN that the US military will likely operate the pier it built for at least the next three months, but that the ultimate goal is to turn it into a commercial operation that could be used by other countries and non-governmental organizations, including Fogbowto. use full time.

Paul, from Oxfam, said a key question for the US government when it comes to the pier is whether they have received any assurances from Israel, which will provide the infrastructure, that Palestinians will be allowed to use the system once the US leaves.

Because otherwise, if they build it and they don't have that security, and in the end they have to leave, then it will be controlled by the IDF, Paul said. And that could make it a potential choke point for aid and trade imports.