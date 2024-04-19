The heat fell on the Malian capital like a thick, suffocating blanket that chased people off the streets, suffocating them inside their homes. For nearly a week in early April, the temperature in Bamako hovered above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. The cost of ice rose to ten times its normal price, an overtaxed power grid sputtered and shut down.

With most Muslim-majority countries fasting for the holy month of Ramadan, dehydration and heat stroke became epidemic. As their body temperatures rose, their blood pressure fell. Their vision blurred, their kidneys and livers failed, their brains began to swell. In the city's main hospital, doctors recorded a month's worth of deaths in just four days. The local cemetery was overcrowded.

The historic heat wave that hit Mali and other parts of West Africa this month, which scientists say would have been practically impossible in a world without human-caused climate change is just the latest manifestation of a sudden and alarming rise in global temperatures. Driven by decades of uncontrolled fossil fuel burning and an El Nio climate pattern that emerged last June, the planet this year crossed a frightening threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels. Nearly 19,000 weather stations have recorded record high temperatures since January 1. Each of the past ten months has been the hottest of its kind.

The scale and intensity of this hot streak is remarkable even considering the unprecedented amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, researchers say. Scientists are still struggling to explain how the planet could have surpassed previous temperature records by as much as half a degree Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) last fall.

What happens in the coming months, said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, could indicate whether Earth's climate has undergone a fundamental change, a quantum leap in warming that is confusing climate models and is driving increasingly dangerous weather extremes.

But even if the world returns to a more predictable warming trajectory, it will only be a temporary respite from the conditions humanity must soon face, Schmidt said. Global warming continues apace.

Once the planet entered an El Nio climate pattern, a natural phenomenon associated with warming in the Pacific Ocean, scientists knew it would start breaking records. El Nios are linked to Earth's overall temperature spikes, and this was unfolding on a planet that has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels.

However, this El Nio has not only broken records; wiped them out. Four consecutive days in July became the hottest days on record. The Northern Hemisphere saw it the warmest summer and then hers the warmest winter known to science.

By the end of 2023, Earth's average temperature was nearly 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the preindustrial average and about 0.2 degrees Celsius (0.36 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than climate modelers predicted, even taking consider El Nio.

Researchers have spent the past few months investigating possible explanations for that 0.2 C discrepancy: a volcanic eruption that spewed heat-trapping water vapor into the atmosphere, changes in transportation fuel that affected the formation of sun-blocking clouds. So far, these factors may account for only a small part of the anomaly, raising fears that scientists' models may have failed to capture a longer-term change in the climate system.

What if the statistical relationships on which we are basing our predictions are no longer valid? Schmidt said. It's hard in the back of my mind that it might be that the past is no longer a guide to the future.

This possibility has preoccupied the climate community, sparking multipart explanatory in scientific journals and special sessions at academic meetings. But Schmidt says it's too early to know how worried the world should be. New data from a recently launched NASA satellite may indicate that changes in shipping emissions have actually contributed to additional warming. Studies may reveal that an accumulation of seemingly small shifts in the atmosphere and oceans were enough to push the planet to such extremes.

Another test will come in the coming months as the planet shifts from an El Nio and back into its opposite pattern, La Nia something that National Weather Service forecasts it will happen by summer. Because La Nia is usually associated with colder global temperatures, scientists expect it to end Earth's record hot streak.

There are hints that could happen, said Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at Berkeley Earth and payments company Stripe. Although last month was the hottest March on record, it broke the previous record by just 0.1C, not the huge 0.5C difference seen last September.

Hopefully I would get back to a predictable routine, Hausfather said. But if we continue to set records, then we need to revise some of our assumptions because there may be some new ongoing liability that is not being accounted for.

A whole new kind of weather

Even if average global temperatures return to a more predictable trajectory, the effects of warming on humans and ecosystems have already entered uncharted territory.

Sea ice around Antarctica shrank to the smallest extent ever last year. The mighty Amazon River has reached its limit the lowest level since the beginning of the measurements. Researchers this week declared a global coral bleaching event only the fourth in history and warned that the ocean crisis is on track to set a record.

The climate is warming at such a rate that it is now pushing beyond the limits of what would not even have been normal weather, but feasible weather in the past, said Clair Barnes, a researcher at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London.

IN analysis published on ThursdayBarnes and her colleagues reported that the recent heat wave in West Africa could not have occurred on a cooler, pre-industrial planet. In one town in Mali, the mercury reached 48.5 degrees Celsius (119.3 degrees Fahrenheit), likely the hottest temperature ever reliably recorded in Africa, researchers said.

Nights offered little relief, with temperatures often hovering above 90 degrees. Studies show that high temperatures at night are particularly dangerous because they deny the body the opportunity to recover.

Kiswendsida Guigma, a climate scientist and adviser to the Burkina Faso-based Red Cross Climate Center who contributed to the new analysis, said he barely slept during the heat wave. Frequent power outages prevented him from even using a fan to cool off.

Few people in the region have access to air conditioning, he said. And the architecture of many poorer neighborhoods, where buildings are often constructed with heat-trapping bricks and metal roofs, exacerbates the risk.

We are used to warming, but we have never experienced this extreme level, Guigma said. Soon we will be at the edge, at the limit of what human beings can actually tolerate.

The heat wave analysis was just the latest report from World Weather Attribution, a global network of researchers studying the impact of climate change on extreme events to find that previously unimaginable events are becoming common as the world continues to warm. A October heat wave in Madagascarwhere the record heat continued 10 unbearable days, would not have happened without human-caused warming, the group said. Heavy rains in Libya that contributed to a catastrophic dam failure, killing thousands, were 50 times more likely due to climate change.

The heat wave in West Africa may have been unprecedented today, Barnes said. But if the world warms to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) something that can happen by mid-century without prompt action to address climate change, a heat wave of that magnitude is expected to occur every 10 years.