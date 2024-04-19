Sunak rejects offer of youth mobility scheme between EU and Great Britain | Brexit

Rishi Sunak has rejected an EU bid to strike a post-Brexit deal to allow young Britons to live, study or work in the bloc for up to four years.

The Prime Minister rejected the European Commission's surprise proposal for a youth mobility scheme for 18- to 30-year-olds on Friday, after Labor rejected the suggestion on Thursday night, while noting it would seek to improve relations between the UK's work with the EU within our own borders. the lines.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested the scheme, which would have allowed young people from within the EU to also stay in the UK to work or study for the same period of time, would have been an area in which they can have a closer cooperation.

The issue of youth mobility is in both our interests, because the more we have youth mobility on both sides of the Channel, the more likely we are to be on good terms because the next generation knows each other very good, she said. on Thursday.

But the UK government indicated on Friday that Brexit had ended free movement and was unwilling to reopen that conversation, even with strict conditions on the length of stay.

We are not introducing an EU-wide youth mobility scheme, free movement within the EU has ended and there are no plans to introduce one, a government spokesman said.

However, they noted that the government would be happy to make deals with individual member states. It is known that Great Britain is keen to reach an agreement with France.

One source said the UK wanted to choose which countries it wanted such programs with.

The youth mobility scheme would not be a return to freedom of movement and, if agreed, would require a YMS visa, proof of sufficient funds to support a life and health insurance.

The Conservatives have been asked to rethink their rejection of the offer because it could help boost the economy. For Keir Starmer, some Labor MPs believe the scheme could have helped Labor achieve its plan to decarbonise UK power by 2030.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: Extending the existing youth mobility visas to cover European countries on a reciprocal basis would be a win-win.

It would be a much needed boost to our economy, especially hospitality and tourism; it would provide huge new opportunities for young Britons to work abroad; and it would be a decisive step towards mending our broken relations with Europe.

Of course, the details will have to be negotiated, but no UK government should reject the idea out of hand.

A senior Labor MP likened the scheme to a sugar regulation quick fix that would be useful for a future Labor government but would be difficult to wean off. They said: Although Labor has reduced its green targets, it still wants to decarbonise the grid. There will be a time lag between training, recruiting and retraining workers that would require an army of engineers for example to do this, and currently were far behind.

To hit the ground running, this scheme offers us the opportunity to do so, but we will need to continue to address labor market shortfalls.

Stella Creasy MP, Chair of the Labor Movement's Europe group, said: The EU's willingness to consider a mobility deal offers a chance to address this, so it is essential that these negotiations happen, and happen quickly. Labor must now make it clear that, in Government, we will not allow this opportunity to help limit the damage that leaving the EU has caused our young people.

Anand Menon, a professor of European politics and foreign affairs at Kings College London and director of UK in a Changing Europe, said: Clearly there needs to be a debate about the costs and benefits of a youth mobility scheme , but I find it utterly depressing that both main political parties, one of which will form government after the next election, do not know the difference between free movement and a restricted youth mobility scheme involving visas.

He said he suspected the sudden appearance of a youth mobility scheme was a move to avoid cherry-picking the EU in the face of a rise in far-right parties, some of which are Eurosceptic.

They are afraid that member states will make bilateral deals, which becomes more of a threat the better Eurosceptic parties do in the elections, Menon said. For example, Geert Wilders [the Dutch populist politician] would be more likely to do a bilateral deal with Britain if it involves annoying Brussels and then the risk is that you end up with governments in the EU negotiating unilaterally with the British because it is in their interests.