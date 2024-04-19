This week in sports news: The transfer portal and the World Cup

Coming off a historic 2023 calendar year that saw multiple programs make their mark on the national level, the Daily Princetonian took a look at the biggest news stories involving Tigers past and present this week. This week, the current Tigers received national recognition, coaching positions were filled and several Princeton athletes entered their names into the transfer portal.

Sarah Fillier wins her third world championship with Team Canada

Senior women's hockey forward Sarah Fillier won her third world title in the last four years with Team Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships.

They won the gold medal after defeating Team USA 65, avenging last years loss at the 2023 World Championships where they lost 63. Fillier had two goals and one assist through seven games in the Canadian tournament. Fillier now has numerous international medals, including three IIHF gold medals, a silver medal and an Olympic Gold in 2022.

Wrestling alum insight to book ticket to Paris

This weekend, Quincy Monday and Matt Kolodzik 20 will compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in hopes of punching a ticket to the Paris Olympics. They will represent the NJRT, headed by Humphrey. Monday is fourth and will compete in the 74 kg weight class, while Kolodzik is seventh and will compete in the 65 kg weight class.

“I've been training for this tournament all year while on staff at Princeton, but since the college season has ended, I've been fully focused on preparing for tryouts,” he wrote Monday for The Daily Princetonian.

Monday and Kolodzik are both Tigers wrestling greats. Monday is a three-time All-American and one of four people in program history with two top-three finishes at the NCAA Championships (2022, 2023). Kolodzik is Princeton's only four-time All-American and a former Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association champion.

They only take the champions in each weight to the Olympics, so my goal is to win it, added Monday. I'm excited to compete here in my first year at the senior level, and I'm just enjoying the process and living in the moment.

Cody Brewer: Wrestlings newest addition to the coaching staff

Princeton wrestling coach Joe Dubuque has been busy filling out his coaching staff. With Quincy Monday 23 and Reece Humphrey announced earlier this year, it looked like the schedule was set.

However, after the end of the season, Humphrey announced to Instagram that he would return to the New Jersey Regional Training Center (NJRT) full time, leaving another vacant position on the Dubuque staff. Dubuque filled the vacancy with Cody Brewer.

Brewer was a standout wrestler at Oklahoma, where he was a two-time Big-12 champion and national champion in 2015. Following his 95-win collegiate career, Brewer joined the Northwestern coaching staff before joining the Virginia Tech, where his last concert was. Brewer joins the Tigers as they look to return to the national stage following the loss of long-time coach Chris Ayres.

The transfer portal hits the Tigers

The troubled transfer portal always hits NCAA, even Ivy League, basketball programs hard. Yale lost their star center Danny Wolf, Harvard freshman sensation Malik Mack, and Brown their valuable center Nana Owusu-Anane, while the Tigers kept their key core together, losing only depth. This month, three male basketball players entered the transfer portal. Earlier in the month, sophomore forward Vernon Collins Jr. announced on Twitter that he was entering his name on the transfer portal. The North Carolina native saw little playing time with the Tigers under coach Mitch Henderson 98. Against Division I opponents, Collins never saw the floor for more than THREE minutes. Collins has two years of eligibility remaining.

Similar to Collins, freshman guard Ryan Duncan entered portal last week. Duncan has three years of eligibility remaining and will likely seek a new program with more opportunities for him to get some playing time. The Tigers' starting lineup remained the same throughout the 202324 season.

The most surprising and impactful decision came on Monday morning, when winger Jack Scott entered the portal. Scott played in all 29 games off the bench, providing a huge spark for Henderson's side in big moments. He was in line to have a bigger role next year, prompting questions about the reason for his departure. Additionally, Scotts parents both attended Princeton, and his father coached the Tigers from 2004-2007. His father currently TRAINERS at the Air Force Academy.

Blake Dietrick 15 signed with the Los Angeles Sparks

Women's basketball alum Blake Dietrick 15, a former unanimous Ivy League player of the year, was signed yesterday by the Los Angeles Sparks to a training camp contract. Dietrick last appeared in a WNBA game in 2021 with the Atlanta Dream.

After leading Princeton to a record 300 in her senior year, she was signed by the Seattle Storm and appeared in two games for the team in 2016. After several unsuccessful stints in the WNBA, Dietrick took her talents overseas, where played professionally in Greece. Australia and France. Most recently, in 2023, she helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Women's 3×3 Basketball Games.

Dietrick will look to impress the Sparks during training camp and earn a spot on the active roster for the 2024 season.

Chet Nweke goes to the nations capital

Senior women's basketball guard Chet Nweke announced that she will spend her senior year with Georgetown women's basketball. Despite starting the season off the bench, Nweke quickly transitioned into a full-time starter for the Carla Berubes program towards the back half of the season.

Against fellow NCAA Tournament team Columbia, Nweke recorded 17 points. The Hoyas are coming off a successful season where they finished with a 2312 record and received a bid to the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT). Nweke will look to help the program build off of this successful season and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Coulter Mackesy was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award

Men's lacrosse standout junior forward Coulter Mackesy was named a Tewaaraton Award nominee for the second year in a row. The list recognizes the top 25 men's lacrosse players in the country. Five of the 25 will advance to the final round of finalists on May 9.

Mackesy has already cemented himself as one of Tiger Lacrosse's all-time greats. In 11 games this season, the Brunswick School graduate has 27 goals and 17 assists. He ranks ninth all-time in goals with 110 career goals and holds the program record for goals in a season with 55 (2023).

Hayk Yengibaryan is a sports editor for Prince.

