Weekly overview of Customs and Trade News Here is a summary of the latest customs and international trade law news: Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CBP releases March 2024 monthly update. Highlights: Processed more than 2.8 million entry summaries Identified approximately $6.2 billion in estimated liabilities to be collected by the US government Stopped 749 shipments for further examination based on suspected use of forced labor 1,633 loads containing counterfeit goods were seized

CBP's The National Commodity Specialist Division (NCSD) has announced the lineup of its webinar series for May. See the full list here .

CBP published an update This is an update to their April 1st post on unclear cargo descriptions. published on April 1, 2024. This Nationwide Freight message will be sent in record SO20 (position 8-57) with a reference identifier qualifier “CMT” within the ACE cargo release status notification message.

EAPA Update : EAPA Case 7818: AMVC-Midwest LLC aka Midwest Livestock Systems, LLC (Notice of Determination of Evasion). Department of Commerce (DOC) AD/CVD update: Coated steel plate from Japan: continuation of antidumping duty command . American state Department Directorate of Defense Trade Control (DDTC) released a white paper providing general findings from visits to various universities and research centers engaged in International Arms Traffic Regulations activities from 2020 to early 2024.

The document provides general praise for compliance, including best practices and recommendations that the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance provided to universities after each visit. US Department of the Treasury The Treasury, in coordination with the United Kingdom, released two new bans to hamper the revenue Russia earns from its aluminum, copper and nickel exports. The action bans the importation of Russian-origin aluminum, copper, and nickel into the United States and restricts the use of Russian-origin aluminum, copper, and nickel on global metal exchanges and over-the-counter derivatives trading.

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) OFAC issued a final rule to remove the Zimbabwe Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 541, from the Code of Federal Regulations. OFAC took this action because the national emergency on which the sanctions were based was terminated by the President on March 4, 2024.

OFAC Spreads Belarus individuals on the SDN list United States Trade Representative (USTR) USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai TESTIFIES before the Senate Finance Committee on the Presidents 2024 trade policy agenda. World Trade Organization (WTO) Applications OPEN for the WTO Advanced Course on Analyzing Trade in Services. The workshop is aimed at government officials from WTO members and observers, qualified to benefit from WTO training activities, with direct policy responsibility or with demonstrated experience in trade in services or who have completed an activity WTO training.

WTO releases New Global Services Business Data Center. The new hub now available on the WTO website provides access to comprehensive WTO data on trade in services. It offers customizable downloadable visualizations and features, suiting the diverse needs of trade negotiators, analysts, researchers and decision makers to provide insights into global trade in services.

Department of Justice (DD) Former North Korean official ignorant on sanctions evasion, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering charges.

Pennsylvania man CONVICTED in prison for illegally exporting arms parts and related services to Iraq. Administration Biden call for tripling tariffs on Chinese metals

In a speech to members of the Union of Steelworkers, the president said Chinese prices were “unfairly low” because the government subsidizes companies “that don't need to worry about making a profit.” Congress Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives Appointment of new subcommittee chairs: Transport, Housing and Urban Development – ​​Rep. Womack Financial Services and General Government – ​​Rep. Joyce Legislative Branch – Rep. Valadao Homeland Security – Rep. Amodeus

International News North American importer groups and brokers sent a letter to Canadian authorities warning that the upcoming launch of CARM is not ready.

The group sent a letter to the Canada Committee on International Trade (CIIT) explaining why the Canada Border Services Agency's (CBSA) Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) system is not ready for its May 13 launch. The groups cite a small number of fully certified participants and ongoing miscalculations of duties and taxes in CARM.

