NATO-Ukraine Council urges speeding up aid to besieged country > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Ukrainian leaders informed niton Defense Ministers on the battlefield situation and the country's critical needs during a remote meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council today. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the news media at NATO headquarters in Brussels on the council meeting, saying NATO would rush more air and artillery defenses into the besieged country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to ministers about the continuation of the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attended the meeting virtually. “NATO defense ministers have agreed to step up and provide further military support, including more air defense,” Stoltenberg said. “NATO has mapped existing capabilities across the alliance and has systems that can be made available to Ukraine. I expect new announcements on air defense capabilities for Ukraine soon.” Last week, Germany indicated that it will deliver an additional Patriot system to Ukraine. “Besides the Patriots, there are other weapons that the allies can provide,” said the secretary general. NATO allies that do not have the systems agreed to provide financial support to buy them for Ukraine, he said. “We are also working with industry to increase production and renew systems to make them operational and fit for purpose,” Stoltenberg said. Denmark has also made a new pledge to help Ukraine and the Netherlands has announced an additional €4 billion in military support. NATO defense ministers also addressed Ukraine's other pressing needs, such as 155 mm ammunition, precision strike capabilities and drones. “Each NATO ally will decide what to provide,” he said. “Several allies made concrete commitments during the meeting and are finalizing contributions that I expect to be announced soon. Help is already on the way.” Stoltenberg welcomed the decision of the US House of Representatives to vote on US aid to Ukraine. The vote is scheduled for Saturday. “I expect the bill to pass without further delay,” the secretary general said. “Allies must dig deep into their inventories and accelerate the delivery of missiles, artillery and munitions. Ukraine is using the weapons we provided to destroy Russian combat capabilities. It makes us all safer.” The NATO leader said that support for Ukraine is not charity, but “an investment in our security”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3749589/nato-ukraine-council-looks-to-speed-aid-to-besieged-country/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos