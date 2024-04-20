Imagine the world | News, Sports, Jobs





I really enjoy reading children's illustrated books. The interplay between stories and words makes the experience so rich. Artwork can add so much context that it's not just about words, especially for young readers who are still learning the nuances of English. One of my favorite types of picture books are the ones that help us learn more about our world, especially our natural world. These are some illustrated children's books I've been enjoying lately. “Wonderful Maps: The World As You've Never Seen It” by Simon Kuestenmacher is a collection of illustrated maps that depict things you might not be used to seeing in cartographic form: how our data travels around the world, how the world snores, the world's dogs and cats, and much more. I enjoyed flipping through this book, especially the illustrations by Margarida Esteves. I also liked that it was easy to jump to the maps I was most interested in. “home” by Isabelle Simler is a wonderful poetic tour through the homes of 27 different creatures, illustrated with attractive and colorful drawings. My favorites were the octopus and the diving bell spider, which builds a bubble nest underwater and swims down to rest in the air pocket. I had never heard of the diving bell spider before this great book! It's bedtime, and every creature has holed up inside its home for peace and rest: rabbits, puppies, songbirds, raccoons—wait for it! Those raccoons are awake! I highly recommend sharing “While You're Sleeping” by Emmy Kastner as a bedtime story. This gentle and funny book helps readers relax with rhyming, learning about creatures of the night and lots of fiction. “The Great Lakes: Our Freshwater Treasure” by Barb Rosenstock and illustrated by Jamey Christoph guides the reader through the history of our Great Lakes, from their formation to their current ecological state. I loved learning about the path of a drop of water from Lake Superior to the Atlantic Ocean (it can take 300 years to make the trip!), as well as how glaciers formed lakes. This is a great picture book to share with young readers who want to know more about our natural world. If any of these books piqued your interest, visit www.newulmlibrary.org and select Library Catalog to make a request. Library staff can also help you make requests by calling 507-359-8331. The New Ulm Public Library is located at 17 North Broadway and is open Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. We hope to see you soon! Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nujournal.com/life/lifestyle-columns/2024/04/20/picture-the-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos