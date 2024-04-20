Speaker Cardin urges US and partners for Well…

WASHINGTON today,US Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,delivered a speech on the Senate floor marking one year since the start of the civil war in Sudan and called on the United States and our international partners to increase humanitarian assistance to Sudanese affected by the war and to affected populations in surrounding countries. Speaker Cardin also urged the House to pass the national security supplement without delay to bring needed assistance to our partners around the world.

SEE CHAIR REMARKS HERE

A copy of the Chairmen's remarks, as delivered, is provided below.

Mr. President, a year ago artillery and firearms exploded in the capital of Sudan. Smoke filled the air. People ran for their lives. It was the beginning of a vicious war between two armed factions: the SAF, the Sudanese Armed Forces, and the RSF, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

In the last year there has been absolute destruction in Sudan. And at every turn, the unarmed Sudanese have been in question. These armed groups have committed extrajudicial killings. They have indiscriminately bombed civilian targets such as hospitals using rape and sexual violence against women of certain ethnic groups as a weapon of war. They have leveled cities and towns, killing inhabitants, stifling trade and commerce. They have destroyed farmland and forced farmers to leave, hampering harvests. They have looted humanitarian supplies, attacked aid workers and blocked the distribution of aid. Sudan's World Food Program director said this May could bring unprecedented levels of hunger.

According to the United Nations, more than 15,000 people have been reported killed, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 in one city in Darfur alone. 8 million people have fled their homes. 25 million, including 14 million children, need humanitarian aid, very basic materials such as food, water, medicine and clothing. The president of Doctors Without Borders has said that Sudan is one of the worst crises the world has seen in decades.

As I speak, the town of El Fasher is under siege. Millions of civilians are trapped in that city, which is controlled by the SAF. People in this town have no access to help. And the international community has no plan to protect them if the RSF launches a full-scale attack. My colleague on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Booker, has just returned from the region. He gave us a first-hand account of the hunger, violence and trauma that the Sudanese people are facing. Last week, Samantha Power testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the impending famine. And just this week, the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights released a report concluding that the RSF is committing genocide in Sudan.

The evidence is clear and overwhelming we must take action now. At this week's humanitarian conference in Paris, the United States announced an additional $100 million in aid to respond to the conflict. The United States has been the largest donor by far. The French also say they have raised more than 2 billion euros. However, the money pledged is not cash.

And we all need to do more. I am pleased that when the Senate passed the supplemental security fund, it included more than $9 billion in additional humanitarian aid. A portion of that humanitarian aid would go to help the people of Sudan.

I know there is bipartisan support for humanitarian aid in Congress, yet despite the heroic efforts of my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee, this year's foreign aid budget fell in some parts of USAID by as much as 10 percent. We need to expand the pie, not shrink it. Otherwise, when we try to address a crisis, we have to get money from another emergency. We don't have to choose between saving the starving Sudanese or saving the starving Gazans. We don't have to choose between helping the Haitians or the Ukrainians. Every life is precious. And every day we wait counts.

I hope my colleagues in the House of Representatives, who are still debating the supplemental funding bill, understand this. There are so many reasons why they should skip the supplement. I would have hoped they would have taken our bill and passed it on. They now have a different wording of it. I hope they get us the additional funding bill as soon as possible. Yes, it is critical for Ukraine, absolutely they literally depend on that supplement to have the ammunition and support they need to defend against Russia. It is important for our friends in the Middle East, for Israel. It is important for the Indo-Pacific. Mr. President, it is absolutely essential for the humanitarian aid that is included in the supplement to the people in Sudan.

Russia is relentlessly bombing and destroying Ukraine's oil and gas energy sector. Ukraine is running out of ammunition. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that Ukraine's survival is at stake. Any delay in additional funding means that the security situation worsens, just as the humanitarian situation worsens.

Famine has been declared only twice in the last 13 years. Gaza and Sudan will be next if we do not act. Our hunger prevention efforts have a good track record. In 2017, we prevented three out of four potential famines after Congress passed a supplemental appropriations bill. America's strength is in our values. The global community depends on our leadership. Our values ​​require us not to stand by when people are hungry. We have the capacity and of course we must act and show that we live by actions on our values. Ultimately, the only solution to the crisis in Sudan is for both sides to sit down and negotiate peace. We must stop warring factions. And we need to stop supporting countries abroad that have chosen sides here and are adding to the ongoing civil war. But in the meantime, they must allow unimpeded humanitarian access across the country.

So, Mr. President, as we mark the one year anniversary of the conflict, I want to say to the International Community, to the Biden Administration My view as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is: we must act now. We need more donors to step up and put their money where their mouth is right now. We must support our Sudanese neighbors who are hosting countless refugees right now. We need diplomatic talks to end the war in Sudan to resume now. It's time to set a date.

And finally, to my colleagues in the House of Representatives, you must act now to pass the supplemental appropriations bill we sent you in mid-February. And provide a lifeline for millions of Sudanese whose lives are on the line. We must not stand idly by and watch them perish. Mr. President, I call on all of us to act with that urgency.

###