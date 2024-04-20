Ban them until we know they're safe: Dutch flower growers urged to stop using pesticides | Pollution

Flowly farmer John Huiberts stands next to a flamingo made from thousands of organic pink hyacinths. In the annual BloemenCorso, or flower parade, where decorated floats travel through 26 miles of fields in full bloom, his electric vehicle is a sign of changing times in the Netherlands.

It makes you proud, said the co-owner of Huiberts Biologische Bloembollen, which went organic 11 years ago. They say the chemicals are safe, but I don't know. It took me a few years to get good, healthy bulbs, but it's a relief not to use them anymore.

Huiberts is among a growing number of Dutch flower farmers rejecting pesticides over concerns about the effects of conventional flowering on biodiversity and the health of people living nearby.

In the last 10 years, Dutch flower farming has grown by a fifth, covering 28,000 hectares of the second densest country in Europe. Almost seven billion bulbs were exported in 2022, mainly tulips and lilies, worth about 1 billion (860 million).

A court case this week by residents of a village in Limburg aims to ban a grower of lily bulbs from being planted over health concerns about pesticides. Last year, a surprise ruling banned a grower from using pesticides on a lily field in Boterveen, citing substantial evidence of a link between pesticides and serious neurological disorders (such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and ALS) although, on appeal, he was allowed to use four substances.

Organic Flower Grower John Huiberts. Photo: Judith Jockel/The Observer

Jonna Vernes is part of a Boterveen group that plans to appeal to the courts to regulate future farming. It's scary, she said. From the beginning we have been concerned about our health.

Experts have also raised the alarm, following courtroom victories against pesticide use in the US and state compensation for winegrowers in France who contracted Parkinson's disease after using glyphosate, a herbicide recently granted another 10- year for use by the EU. A critical report from the audit office Noordelijke Rekenkamer said: It is unclear whether the intensive use of pesticides in growing is safe for people, water and nature.

Prof Bas Bloem, a neurologist at Radboud University Medical Centre, is leading calls for new European testing protocols. Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, and there is a broad consensus that it is largely an environmental disease, he said. This includes, but is not limited to, pesticides. Farmers have a growing riskand so do people living near farmland.

Gerberas at a Wageningen University facility where sustainable techniques are used. Photo: Caroline van der Salm/Wageningen University & Research

Although total pesticide use has fallen since 2012, consumers still expect flowers to look perfect and export standards are high, said Martin van den Berg, emeritus professor of toxicology at Utrecht University. If we compare fields with flowers such as lilies, the use of pesticides in general is much more extensive than the cultivation of corn, wheat or potatoes.

The more intensively you use biocides, the greater the impact on biodiversity. And legislation in the EU asks if the ingredient is carcinogenic or dangerous to reproduction, but the one thing that is clearly insufficient is the testing of neurodevelopmental effects: these ingredients have not been adequately tested to show people at a specific dose that you you are NO especially children and the fetus in pregnant women are at risk.

Investigative journalists Ton van der Ham and Vincent Harmsen said that when they investigated loopholes in the regulations, they encountered resistance and hostility. Current laws are not protecting Dutch citizens: one million people live within 250 meters of a field, Van der Ham said. We are not against farmers: we are not activists, we are journalists.

You can call tulip fever the fever that drives us crazy because we want to make money.

At the flower parade, chairman Willem Heemskerk was keen to point out that the fair began to delight people in 1947, it is a kind of recycling. Growers let us into their fields to pick the flowers, he said. This is not extravagant use, it is a waste product and 100 million people will enjoy it.

Jaap Bond, chairman of the Royal Association of General Bulb Growers KAVB, said the sector is experimenting with methods such as weed-seeking robots and intelligent injection techniques. There is a big challenge when it comes to reducing chemical products, he said. Everything that is used is a legal chemical that is strictly controlled. This is a large, economically important economic sector, but what is often underestimated is that it is also a symbiosis: bulbs rotate in the soil with potatoes and onions. The lily is really framing.

Prof Bloem, however, believes that flowers are a luxury product and precautions should take precedence. “Especially when it comes to flowers, we need to ban these pesticides until we have further evidence to show that they are toxic or that they are safe,” he said.