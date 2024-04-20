You can't rule out a full panic meltdown: Conservatives fear they will disappear after another disastrous week | Early elections

LIn fact, two weeks before local elections that some senior Tories fear could spark another party meltdown and an attempted coup against the leadership of Rishi Sunaks, Downing Street had hoped that the Prime Minister's speech on Friday on the weighty issue of reform of welfare could finally begin to restore the party's reputation. for competent governance.

It was a powerful sign of Sunaks' efforts to keep his party on track that, shortly after his speech ended, some of his MPs found themselves debating whether one of their colleagues had deliberately drunk a dog. friend or not How can anyone make a dog angry? asked one. Strange.

A senior minister was most dismayed at the sheer insanity on display. Do we really reflect society as a whole? I hope not for humanity's sake.

The drunken dog charge was one previously leveled at suspended Tory MP Mark Menzies. As one conservative wearily observed: There have been so many other crazy things they forgot happened.

It's a claim Menzies denies, along with new claims revealed last week that he allegedly phoned a former aide at 3.15am demanding 5,000 to pay off the bad guys who had detained him in a flat.

His strange case, along with days when former prime minister Liz Truss denounced leftists in the Conservative party as she tried to sell her new book, and more criticism from Boris Johnson over Sunaks' lack of zeal for Brexit, ensured that another week has passed. Conservative discipline, once touted as the party's secret weapon, has yet to be reasserted.

All this, despite the closeness of what could be a dangerous set of local elections.

Both Labor and Tory figures have also noted that the Menzies case in particular has served to overshadow efforts by the Tory party and right-wing media to go after Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner over allegations she may have paid the sum wrong sales tax. of her former council home before becoming an MP. As a result, senior Labor figures have become more outspoken in their defense of Rayner, even as Manchester police investigate the claims.

Meanwhile, Labor sees the last set of local polls before the general election as an opportunity to test its ability to dig deeper into Tory territory than it dared hope even a few years ago.

The party is focusing its fire on areas that will be critical in the general election, with Milton Keynes, Dudley and Thurrock all in its sights. But she also hopes to spring surprises on some true blue lands.

Ellie Reeves MP, Labour's deputy national campaign co-ordinator, says there are no more no-go areas for the party Photo: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

The by-election shows there are no areas to go for Labour, said Ellie Reeves, Labour's deputy national campaign co-ordinator, citing the five races Labor has contested in England in the past seven months, four of which it has won.

Look somewhere like Mid Beds, for example. There were a lot of people who said we shouldn't fight Mid Beds, that it wasn't a seat Labor had any chance of winning – they had no history of voting Labor and we were proved wrong.

In Wellingborough, we had a swing of 28.5%, the second biggest swing in a by-election since the Second World War. This shows that people are changing their votes. A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable.

While questions remain about the enthusiasm with which voters are embracing Labour, and some of the party's most senior figures openly admit that Keir Starmer has been very lucky along the way, Reeves insists there is some excitement among voters and hints that more will come. the terms of a larger vision.

When I'm off the campaign trail now, I feel a lot more like 1997 than any time since. You meet people who will say: I have voted Conservative, but I don't think I will this time, she said.

People want certainty about the economy, about the chaos we've seen, but, yes, they also want hope. I think once you get those economic fundamentals in place, then you can go on to talk about, you know, positive supply.

skip past newsletter promotion Analysis and opinion on the week's news and culture brought to you by the Observer's best writers Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter

In recent days, party officials also believe that the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has offered them an additional opportunity. In the week that a poll showed the average age at which people are more likely to vote Conservative than Labor has risen from 39 at the last election to 70 now, he thinks Hunt has erred on the side of endless ambition to repeal national insurance contributions. for employees.

Internal focus groups and surveys have suggested it has raised fears among pensioners about what this means for the state pension, the NHS and for their children and grandchildren. It also raises the unfortunate comparison to the doomed Truss mini-budget which Labor delights in presenting.

Now there will be a flurry of political ads and shadow cabinet appearances designed to capitalize on it. Tory supporters were not happy with the budget, I think it was a panic move, a senior Labor figure said. Liz Truss quite liked it, which is a good indication that it's a bad idea. Hunt has made no argument about how he will do it.

We will talk more about its impact on pensioners. We'll be doing a few things over the next few days to try to draw attention to her. And look closely at what impact it will have on their voting coalition on May 2.

As rumors of a snap election refuse to die down, fueled by a Labor hierarchy desperate to be called, there is a theory among Tory MPs that the possibility of a summer election is being used by Downing Street as a threat to keep unruly colleagues in them. toes and in line.

One MP warned that there was a risk that angry colleagues could inadvertently trigger a vote of no confidence in Sunak after the local elections. The vote comes after 53 Conservative MPs submitted a letter requesting one.

There is a version where, a bit like Theresa May, you accidentally cross the line of a vote of confidence, said a former minister.

However, not all conservatives are completely pessimistic. One influential figure, who is self-identified as an incurable optimist, said a solid performance in a few key races could stay the ship. Almost everyone seems to think they're going to be really bad, and I'm not at all sure they are. There is a very good chance that we will retain the mayors of Teesside and the West Midlands.

I think there is a very good chance that Susan Hall will perform better than anyone expects in London against Sadiq Khan. This is actually a story that is inconsistent with a 20 point Labor lead in the polls.

Having said that, they added: You cannot rule out a complete panic meltdown.