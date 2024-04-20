Iran's foreign minister says he won't escalate conflict and mocks Israeli weapons as toys our children play with

Iran's foreign minister on Friday refused to admit that Israel was behind the latest attack on his country and described the weapons used as little more than children's toys.

“What happened last night was not a strike,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in an interview with NBC News' Tom Llamas. “They were more like toys that our children play with not drones”.

Amirabdollahian, who spoke to NBC News in New York where he was attending a UN Security Council session, said Iran was not planning to respond unless Israel launched a significant attack.

“As long as there is no new adventurism from Israel against our interests, then we will not have any new reaction,” he said.

But the foreign minister warned that if Israel attacked Iran, the response would be swift and severe.

“If Israel takes decisive action against my country and it is proven to us,” he said, “our response will be immediate and maximum and will make them regret it.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during an interview with NBC News on Friday. NBC News

The latest cycle of violence between Israel and Iran began on April 1 when Israel bombed an Iranian consular building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing two generals and five officers in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran responded 12 days later, launching an unprecedented, direct military attack on Israel, including more than 300 missiles and drones. The attack, however, did not cause significant damage. Almost all the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israeli, US and other allied forces.

Amirabdollahian said the attack was meant to be “a warning”. “We could have hit Haifa and Tel Aviv,” he said. “We could also have targeted all of Israel's economic ports.”

“But our red lines were the civilians”, he added. “We only had a military goal.

Although Iran has been locked in a shadow war with Israel for decades, with Iran arming and training proxy forces hostile to Israel in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, the Iranian airstrikes marked the first time Tehran staged a open attack. military attack on Israel.

In the days that followed, the Biden administration urged Israel to exercise restraint and not launch a retaliatory attack that could trigger an all-out war between the two longtime adversaries.

Israel, however, retaliated on Thursday night, striking a military airport near the city of Isfahan in central Iran. Nuclear facilities in the area were not damaged, according to Iranian state media, and there were no reports of casualties.

The attack was downplayed by Iranian state media and largely met with silence by Israeli officials. The limited scope of the strike and the lack of public statements afterward appear to indicate both sides are seeking to ease tensions, experts said.

US officials called for calm. “We don't want to see this conflict escalate,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

The Biden administration has accused Iran of being complicit in Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, citing Tehran's years-long effort to arm and train Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Iran claims its support for Hamas, but the government has said it did not order or coordinate the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people.

In his interview, Amirabdollahian said Iran had no prior knowledge of the Hamas attack. He also said that Hamas was not a terrorist organization but a liberation movement opposing the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

He called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “out of touch” and blamed the Israeli government for the stalled hostage negotiations. He accused Israel of making excessive demands to compensate for its failure to meet its objectives in the Gaza war.

“It has not been able to destroy Hamas or arrest the leaders inside Gaza, it has not been able to disarm Hamas, it has not been able to destroy weapons and equipment,” Amirabdollahian said.

“That's why he had to resort to killing women and children,” he added, “and now at the negotiating table, they're trying to get what they couldn't get on the ground.”

However, the foreign minister said he hoped an agreement would soon be reached on the release of the hostages as part of a wider settlement. Hamas is “ready to proceed with the release of prisoners within the format of an all-inclusive humanitarian political package.”

“I think now is a good time,” he said. “There's a good chance of that.”