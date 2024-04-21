Discovery World Announces Initiatives Targeting Veterans, Autism | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG – Discovery World on Market is working with local businesses to make it easier for active duty military members, veterans and their families to attend the interactive children's museum and raise awareness about autism.

Discovery World is partnering with Jan Dils, attorney, to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families as the Blue Star Museum.

A collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the U.S. Department of Defense and participating museums, the 2024 Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day, May 18, and runs through Labor Day, September 2 .

A list of participating museums can be found online at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jan Dils, attorney, to sponsor museum admission for active-duty military families.” said Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market. “As a registered Blue Star museum, Parkersburg will be on the map as a destination for military families looking to visit our children's museum for free this summer.

“In addition, Jan Dils, attorney, is expanding the scope to also cover admission for any veteran and their family to Discovery World on Market during this time period by showing their credentials.” she said.

Founder and CEO Jan Dils said the law firm is “pleased to give back by sponsoring free museum admission for our military families.

“This is a wonderful museum for children with fun exhibits and educational benefits for all.” she said.

The free admission program is available to those serving in the United States military, including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force; members of the Reserve, National Guard, US Public Health Commissioned Corps, and NOAA Commissioned Corps; and up to five family members.

Eligible members must show a Geneva Convention Common Access Card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID Card (Dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 Card, or Next Generation Uniformed Services ID Card (Real ) for admission to a participating Blue Star museum. Veterans must present their Military ID and/or DD214 for entry.

The museum will also offer free sensory kits, while supplies last, in recognition of Autism Awareness Month in April with help from Matheny Motors.

Discovery World on Market hosts Sensitive Play Hours for parents with children with any type of sensory need or special accommodation on the first Wednesday of every month from 4-5:30 p.m.

“Matheny Motors has employees with children on the autism spectrum, but our support extends beyond our dealership family.” said Monica Matheny, with Matheny Motors. “We were also inspired by Whitney Price, finance manager at Matheny Ford in St. Louis. Marys, who is also raising a son with autism. In her off hours, she runs a parenting support group, Ambiguous Parents, which has been a tremendous educational tool and support system for other families in the community.

“As (Discovery World) board members, my husband, Tim Matheny, and I have seen firsthand that the museum is a place where children of all emotional care needs can find an educational spark that will guide and comfort them through all their lives. “ she said. “We are proud to support Autism Awareness Month and hope you will join us in celebrating the potential of every child.”

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, who joined museum officials for the announcement, said the department has been “working diligently to incorporate Autism specific curriculum into our training and leadership programs.”

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce said the training is needed “To keep the public and our officers safe in every situation.”

“Furthermore, I cannot thank Matheny Motors and Discovery World on Market enough for their commitment to Parkersburg and the Mid-Ohio Valley; organizations such as this are a critical part of what makes Parkersburg and West Virginia a special place. he said.