The woman always brought out the best in those she touched News, Sports, Jobs

On Friday, March 29, around 1:00 p.m., the world lost one of the most humble, caring and classy ladies God had created. Karen Marie Katulski Tramuta was called home after a 12-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Before I talk more about my wife, I would like to thank Dr. Sood and his staff for the time he was given due to the treatment he received. She thought the world of you, Doc, and the girls in your office. I would also like to thank Carol, Sheyanne and Jackie, the Hospice girls, who showed great care and compassion as they prepared her to go home. There are some works that God touches and the three angels who took care of Karen will never be forgotten by me.

I'm going to go out on a limb and tell most of you who didn't know this fact, that I met Karen in June 1973 and attended her parents' 25th wedding anniversary party. We were engaged on the 4th of July and married on the 25th of August 1973. However one would appreciate it, it's no concern of mine, but all I know is that it lasted almost 51 years. This REBT article has always been about learning to think rationally.

Was it reasonable to get married in six weeks? For Karen Katulski and Mike Tramuta, it was. I am not a marriage counselor, although I was a chemical dependency counselor. I say it was because of where he came from and what he brought with him. Family was everything. Being a wife and mother has always been her main goal. When I went to the anniversary party and met Frank and Leocadia, I could see what they had given her, in terms of love and treatment of others. The influence of her grandparents, whom she loved and respected greatly, was evident. Watching Gillette's Friday night fights in black and white with her grandparents was as special to Karen as it was to me with my grandparents.

If you can imagine a little 7-year-old girl, who lived on Ocelet Street near Dunkirk Radiator, walking around the corner every day around 4pm to meet her father, get his lunchbox and holding her hand to walk home, then one can easily understand why she treated people the way she wanted to be treated.

My wife could have been a super artist as she drew a lot of things for our family and was even asked by a company to draw and paint for them. That meant putting her family second, and she wasn't interested in doing that. As long as our five children were growing up, being a wife and mother was her top priority.

She had a knack for knowing how to handle children of all ages.

Finally, when our children were grown, she began as a teacher's aide in the Fredonia Baptist Nursery School program. When an opening came up and the school was looking for a teacher, she asked me if I thought she should apply because she didn't have a college degree.

From seeing her at certain events and functions, I simply stated, “Go for it, degree or no degree. You can teach because God has given you a gift.” She did, and for the next 32 years, ran a program that was the best in the county. The proof was that SUNY Fredonia would send their early childhood students to her program to learn how to teach 3-4 year olds.

For me, the difference between a good and a great teacher is simple. Good teachers would go to a certain point with students, but a great teacher will go beyond that, getting kids to do what they love and making them enjoy it as they are doing it. She taught 3- and 4-year-olds phonics, sight words, coloring inside the lines, letter printing, and self-discipline while holding them accountable for their behavior. She was on vacation (which is frowned upon today). But watching these children in September and from graduation in May was remarkable – what she and Jane Wright, her assistant, had achieved every year. So many boys and girls got off to a good start by a dedicated teacher whose only goal was to see them improve every day and be the best they could be.

As we both battled cancer in 2021, me with neck and throat, 39 radiation and seven chemo treatments and her with treatments every three weeks, we made a pact that every day I would make her laugh and every day would be a day of wonderful. that was. When Karen's mother passed away a few years ago at the age of 95, she climbed into the coffin as we were getting ready to go to church and whispered to her mother: “Thank you for my life.”

Karen Tramuta, thank you for my life, because without God and you, I would not have made it this far. I will always love you and see you again on the other side.

Love you,

Your Michael (Sheikh)

Mike Tramuta is a Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy counselor.