International
Chinese foreign minister arrives in Cambodia, Beijing's closest ally in Southeast Asia
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Cambodia on Sunday for a three-day official visit to reaffirm ties with Beijing's closest ally in Southeast Asia. His visit is the final stop on a three-country regional drive that also took him to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.
He is visiting amid foreign concerns over two major Chinese-funded projects in Cambodia, a planned canal and a naval base that critics claim could help Beijing's strategic military interests in Southeast Asia.
China is Cambodia's most important ally and benefactor, with strong influence on its economy. This is illustrated by numerous Chinese-funded projects, especially infrastructure, including airports and roads, but also private projects such as hotels, casinos and property development. More than 40% of Cambodia's $10 billion foreign debt is owed to China.
Wang is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, Hun Sen, who now serves as Senate president after serving 38 years as Cambodia's head of government until stepping down last year to succeed from his son. Wang was also granted a royal audience with King Norodom Sihamoni.
Hun Manet has shown no sign of deviating from the pro-Beijing foreign policy of his fathers. In August 2023, Wang visited Cambodia just days after Hun Sen announced he would step down as prime minister in favor of his eldest son.
Beijing's support allows Cambodia to ignore Western concerns about its poor political and human rights record, and in turn Cambodia generally supports Beijing's stances on foreign policy issues such as its claims territorial in the South China Sea.
Cambodia has recently reiterated its determination to proceed with the Chinese-funded 180-kilometer (112-mile) long, $1.7 billion Funan Techo Canal project across four provinces in the southern part of the country to connect the capital, Phnom Penh, with the Gulf of Thailand.
The plan has sparked concern from neighboring Vietnam, where some researchers speculated that the 100-meter-wide and 5.4-meter-deep canal could make it easier for China to send military forces south, near Vietnam. south coast. There are often frosty relations between Vietnam and its massive northern neighbor, China, which aggressively claims maritime territory claimed by Hanoi and in 1979 staged a brief invasion.
The United States has also weighed in on the project, calling for transparency from the Cambodian government. Wesley Holzer, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Phnom Penh, was quoted as telling VOA that the Cambodian people, along with people in neighboring countries and the wider region, would benefit from transparency about any major undertaking. with potential implications for regional water management, agricultural sustainability and security,
Hun Manet, speaking to government officials and villagers in southern Takeo province on Thursday, dismissed the Vietnamese concern and vowed to press ahead with the project, which he said would provide a huge benefit to Cambodia.
China is also involved with another project causing foreign concern, its Ream Naval Base in the Gulf of Thailand, which the United States and some international security analysts say is intended to serve as a strategic naval outpost. of Beijing.
The Ream base first drew attention in 2019 when The Wall Street Journal reported that an early draft of an agreement seen by US officials would allow China 30-year use of the base, where it would be able to station military personnel. , to guard weapons and beds. warship.
Hun Sen in response repeatedly denied that there was such an agreement, stressing that Cambodia's constitution does not allow foreign military bases to be established on its soil and stating that visiting ships from all nations are welcome.
The base is located in the Gulf of Thailand, adjacent to the South China Sea, where China has aggressively asserted its claim to nearly the entire strategic waterway. The US has refused to recognize China's sweeping claims and routinely conducts military maneuvers there to reinforce its status in international waters.
On December 7, two Chinese naval vessels became the first vessels to dock at a new pier at the base, coinciding with an official visit to Cambodia by China's top defense official.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/chinese-foreign-minister-arrives-cambodia-beijings-closest-southeast-109473309
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to cancel Nest or Google Assistant alarms from your phone
- Chinese foreign minister arrives in Cambodia, Beijing's closest ally in Southeast Asia
- Foot Ulcers in Diabetes: An Easy Guide for Diabetics with 5 Practical Tips to Prevent Foot Ulcers | Health
- Baghdad, Ankara set to sign water, security deals during Erdogan's visit
- Boris Johnson's return 'window of opportunity' revealed by author | Politics | News
- At least 15 people injured in trolley crash at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles WSOC TV
- Men's Tennis Sweeps Doubles Competition on Senior Day
- No. 3 Hopkins dominates No. 5 Terps in regular season finale, 7-5
- The recent minor earthquake is a “good warning” about what may lie ahead
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's vote share and seats will increase in South, says PM Modi
- Dry spell in Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood | Latest Telugu Cinema News | Movie reviews
- Google Developer Student Clubs National University of Modern Languages - Islamabad, Pakistan