International news

Esquire gives Harry 12
Trained by David OMeara Search (GB) provided the Darleys Harry Angel (Ire) with his 12th stakes winner worldwide when he came out on top in the G3 Greenham S. However, the Cheveley Park Stud homebred is disappointed and is ruled out of the upcoming G1 2000 Guineas.
“I wasn't sure he would stay at 1400 meters today, but this win has opened up that option,” OMeara said.
We loved him (Esquire) before he won his maiden, which was only at Hamilton and then he finished second in a Listed race at York, but he disappointed at Doncaster on heavy ground at the end of the season passed. I thought he could come here (Greenham S.) and maybe finish fourth or fifth, but I wasn't sure he was going to win.
Esquire is from the Listed winner LADY (GB), a daughter of The dream of the oasis (GB). The lady is also the dam of the winner G3 S. Criterion The audience (GB) (Iffraaj {GB}) and The Dark Lady (GB) (Dark Angel {Ire}).
Ladyship is a daughter of the dual Group 1 winner Peeress (GB), a daughter of primary (GB). Ladyship has a 2-year-old daughter by Mehmas (Ire) named Relative woman (GB).
Folgaria stays perfect
Folgaria (Ire) (Due Diligence {USA}) took her unbeaten run to five with a hard-fought triumph in the G3 Dubai Duty Free S. (Fred Darling S.) at Newbury. Bought and trained by Stefano Botti as a juvenile, Folgaria has since been transferred to Stefano's brother Marco Botti.
She won the G2 Milano Premio Dormello, G3 Milano Premio Primi Passi and two Listed races as a juvenile before Dubai Duty Free.
There could not have been a more poignant winner on the day of Stefano Cherchi's funeral, with the loss of young riders having a major impact on Botti's stable.
The trainer's wife Lucie was nearby and commented: You can't write this, Andrea Atzeni won the Sydney Cup with Stefano's parents there and now it brings Italian racing back to life. It is quite special. Marco went to Stefano's funeral and obviously his brother trained him in Italy.
Everyone will be so pleased, especially in the yard. Winter can be so hard on everyone so it's always so nice to have such beautiful horses and those animals just bring us to life. It is very difficult to translate the form into English form, but she did nothing wrong in Italy and won all her races quite easily last year.
She has delighted us at home since she joined us and is very straightforward. We absolutely love her, we hope she can do much better things in the future. The immediate plan is likely to be 1000 French Guineas and after that the sky is the limit. She can be an international player and hopefully she won't be sold too soon for us. She is very talented, she is the Italian champion and she has already shown that she is quite good everywhere.
Folgaria was a 10,000 (AU$19,300) purchase by Stefano Botti at Tattersalls Ireland's September 2022 sale. She is the fourth of five foals and the only winner by Full Moon Fever (Ire) (Azamour {Ire}), a full sister to the Listed winner Glorious protector (Ire).
Romanised off mark
Resident of Haras de Bouquetot Romanized (Ire) became the first European trainer to get off the mark when his son was trained by Philippe Sogorb Oh my sun (Fr) dropped maiden status at the first time of asking in Saturday morning's Prix Jacques Boutier at Tarbes.
O Sole Mio is from Nerd (Ger) mare True blue (Ire). She won over 2100m and is from the family of the G2 Sha Tin Trophy winner Falling to the ground (Myboycharlie {Ire}) and ran under the name The rise of the sun in Australia, placing in the G3 Neville Sellwood S.
Romanised, a son of Holy Roman Emperor (Ire), won G1 Prix Jacques Le Marois and G1 Irish 2000 Guineas.
United States
Medoro shows persistence in Providencia
RKK stables Medoro (USA) (Honor Code {USA}) showed her tenacity to defeat an equally brave LADY (USA) (Vino Rossa {USA) in G3 Providencia S. at Santa Anita. The win took Medoro's record to four out of four and was her first win by score.
Earlier in her career Medoro claimed the Listed Blue Norther S. and the Listed China Doll S.
I really like this filly, she is very tough, said winning rider Antonio Fresu. Today was not an easy place because she was going a bit longer and didn't have much speed in the race. I was just trying to calm him down and get him in a good position.
I was just waiting for my turn to go home to ask him to go, continued Fresu. She did it, but then she wanted to stay with a company. The other horse was coming to me and she kept fighting until the end. She is just a good girl and wants to win.
Medoro is one of 18 stakes winners and the eighth graded winner for Code of Honor (USA), who emigrated last year to Japan to continue his student career. She is one of the listed He will recover (USA), a daughter of english channel (USA). Medoro is from the family of the G1 Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo (USA).
Achira has a 2-year-old colt Speightstown (USA), a yearling full brother to Medoro and was recently bred Not this time (USA).
Kingsbarn return to the winner's circle
The talented Kingsbarns (USA) (Uncle Mo {USA}) was a comfortable winner of the G3 Ben Ali S. at Keeneland on Saturday. Spendthrift's color bearer was the winner of the 2023 G2 Louisiana Derby before finishing unplaced in the G1 Kentucky Derby after wizard (USA).
Kingsbarns returned to Gulfstream Park after a nine-month break in March, flying late to win before returning to the stakes.
It's a credit to management (coach) Todd (Pletcher) and the fact that Eric Gustavson (owner and president of Spendthrift Farm) made the decision to give him the time (off) he needed, said Spendthrift CEO Ned Toffey . It took him a while after his 3-year campaign, he got it, and he's just done so well from 3 to 4 (years). Hopefully he will reward us with a big year.
A $250,000 (AU$389,500) Fasig-Tipton Saratoga purchase made $800,000 (AU$1.2m) 2-year-old for Spendthrift, Kingsbarns is one of his sire's 100 stakes winners worldwide and one of 50's. Kingsbarns is the fourth full stakes winner of 2024 for Uncle Mo (USA), led by recent G1 heroine Apple Blossom H. Adare Manor (USA) one of Uncle Mo's 15 elite-level scorers and is his sire's 11th stock horse through the first 3.5 months of the season.
Group 3 colt dam Mrs. Tapit (USA) (Tapit {USA}), a US$675,000 (AU$1m) purchase at Keeneland September 2013, is a half-sister to the 2009 G1 American Oaks winner Gozzip girl (USA) (Dynaformer {USA}), now a Group manufacturer in Japan.
Miss Tapit is now 2 years old Gun runner (USA) colt was bought by John Stewart for $650,000 (AU1m) at last year's Keeneland September sale, and the mare made a Munnings (USA) fill in 2023 before you visit Not this time (USA) for this season.
