Relief in Ukraine as House approves military and economic aid, but concerns persistExBulletin

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

KYIV, Ukraine Lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, who heads the Ukrainian parliament's arms committee, has spent months calling on seats in the US Congress to stop blocking nearly $61 billion in military and economic aid to her country. .

She repeatedly warned them that Russian troops were advancing because Ukrainian soldiers were running out of ammunition and weapons.

Ustinova despaired that no one was listening. Then, on Saturday, the House of Representatives finally approved the relief package. The bill provides nearly $61 billion in aid, including nearly $14 billion to help Ukraine buy advanced weapons systems and defense equipment and $13.7 billion to buy U.S. defense systems for Ukraine.

“I was literally crying,” she says. “You can't imagine how important it is to us. We had nothing to shoot with. Now there's a green light down the hall.”

The vote came after Russian airstrikes hit several Ukrainian cities, killing dozens. The aid package is expected to clear the Senate. President Biden has said the White House will move quickly to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine “meet the urgent needs of the battlefieldUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is firing 10 times more artillery shells than Ukraine can and has warned that Ukraine could lose the war if the House of Representatives does not approve the aid package.

Ukrainians are cheering the House vote, which will provide new supplies of artillery rounds and air defense missiles and also support the Ukrainian economy, which is suffering after more than two years of full-scale attacks by Russia to the country. But relief that Ukraine can fight to live another day is also mixed with concern about future US aid.



In a video speech on Saturday, Zelenskyy thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson and called on the US to continue supporting Ukraine in the future.

“America showed its leadership from the first days of the war,” he said. “It is this kind of American leadership that is vital to maintaining a rules-based international order.”

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders often warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 threatens Europe and the West, and that Ukrainian soldiers cannot hold off the Russians alone.

Valentyn Romaniuk, a 22-year-old soldier in Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade, saw this firsthand on the eastern front line, where his unit came under fire.

He lost his leg fighting and is now learning to walk using a prosthesis.

“Delays in aid from our partners cost not only lives, but also limbs,” says Romaniuk, as he rests on a park bench in Kiev. “With all the dead and wounded, that leaves far fewer troops defending Ukraine.”

Ukraine's military cited delays in military funding as a reason troops had to ration ammunition. While Ukraine waited, its troops were forced to withdraw from Avdiivka, a strategic town in the east that Ukrainian forces had defended from Russian invasion for a decade. Emboldened, Russian forces stepped up the offensive along several points in eastern Ukraine.

Another soldier, Anton Tarasov, says that a new infusion of military aid “will be a big spiritual boost, a big emotional boost. Because the Russians, they were so encouraged all this time. And all the propaganda of they said [to Ukrainians]”America has abandoned you, it's time to give up, or we will kill you all.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that while the aid package will make America richer, it will further devastate Ukraine and lead to even more Ukrainian deaths. Peskov also condemned provisions in the bill that could allow the US to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians say they were surrounded by Russian attacks as they waited for the vote in the House of Representatives.

“So many people are dying,” says Khrystyna Naridzhenyan, 25, as she calls a customer at her family's grocery store in Kiev. “If there's any way to stop this, we're waiting for it.”

Her family's grocery store was badly damaged by shrapnel from recent Russian missile attacks. Above the shop is a yellow banner with the inscription: “We are working”.

She says food could have been saved if Ukraine had stronger air defenses.

Ukraine does not have enough air defense systems to intercept all Russian missiles and drones. And those that pass are deadly.

The attacks have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure. The World Bank and the European Commission ASSESSMENT that it will cost about 500 billion dollars to repair and rebuild Ukraine. The bill keeps rising because the attacks keep happening.

Valentyna Maksymenko, 64, also works at the grocery store. She says Ukrainians will continue to fight, even if American support fades.

“But it will be very difficult for us”, she says. “Many of us will perish.”

In a park in Kiev, Serhii Bykon, a 44-year-old IT specialist, watches his young son run around a playground that was rebuilt after a Russian attack.

He says the US aid package should give Ukraine a fighting chance for now. But he is not backing future U.S. aid, especially if the administration changes.

“There's so much uncertainty,” he says. “That's why we can't feel safe.”

