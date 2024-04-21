Once in a Lifetime Event | News, Sports, Jobs

International
I had another article ready to send, but the eclipse was on my mind. I just had to share my experience. Although the entirety of it escapes me, what happened was still spectacular. My night lights came on. I also saw pictures of cities where the lights were on.
First, let me say that I had my glasses on. They only allowed me to see what was going on after 2pm. I started watching as soon as I saw the sun. I went outside every once in a while to see what stage we were at. I was able to watch from my front yard. I watched until the full sun was darkened. At that moment the cloud cover was so heavy that I could not see anything.
Then, I went inside to see what they were showing on TV. Cloud cover in Erie was minimal so I was able to see it all.
I'm not sure how many people traveled to Erie to see the eclipse, but I do know that the new hotel that opened was also booked to capacity. Many people chose to watch the eclipse from there. They had events scattered around town so there weren't huge crowds. They showed a solid line of cars coming onto 79th Street and a line of cars following as people drove home.
It wasn't long until it got very dark. It was like night. This only lasted a little while, but it was quite a real event. We had two sunrises that day.
Although I have experienced several other eclipses, I have only ever been in the path of totality. Snaps, my dog, was out with me. He just looked at me as if to say “what's going on?” I noticed that the birds were quiet. There were no crows in the distance.
The whole experience was surreal. That evening, I received a call from my niece in Texas. She was in her car traveling to the safari park where she was working. She and her fiancee had watched the eclipse from Texas. What a joy it was to share our experiences! We talked for almost an hour.
I called my son. We also shared our experiences. This reminded us of other events we had seen. When my children were very young, we saw a lunar eclipse. He was so impressed that he was allowed out on our porch roof to see it. We all sat there watching everyone.
We talked about another solar eclipse that we remembered. There were no glasses available for that. I don't think they were invented. Even then we were warned to look directly at the sun. We both remembered manipulating something dark, drilling a hole, then with the sun behind us watching the sun disappear through that little hole.
A lady on television explained the process to anyone who hadn't bought glasses for this North American Eclipse 2024. She told people not to despair, but to create something at home to see just like we did years ago.
I did this with my second grade class – I think it must have been 1979. They were amazed at what they could see. We had gone through the whole process while still in my classroom, then went outside to watch the event.
In 2017 I was at the Chautauqua Institute during the solar eclipse. One of the house attendants had glasses that we all shared. While it wasn't as complete as the April 8, 2024 event, it was great to see.
The part that really amazes me is the accuracy with which they predict these events. We were told minutes to start watching. We were told when we would reach totality. We were told how long it would take for the sun to turn. The entire process took approximately two to two and a half hours.
A scientist from NASA was in Erie for the event. She talked about it. A group of students were taking pictures for NASA. It is hoped that viewing the eclipse will stimulate more interest in that kind of science.
I know for sure it's not something I'll forget. I feel privileged to have been a part of it.
Ann Swanson writes from her home in Russell. Contact [email protected].
