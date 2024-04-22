Gaza hostages raise painful memories as Jews celebrate PassoverExBulletin

International
Gaza hostages raise painful memories as Jews celebrate Passover
Jason DeRose
At Temple Sinai west of Los Angeles, Rabbi Erez Sherman unlocks the doors of the sanctuary and walks toward row after row of seats marked with blue ribbons. Each country represents a hostage that Hamas took during the October 7 attack on Israel.
“We decided to put names and ages on 14 lines,” says Sherman, “which is about 240 places.”
The congregation has removed the names of those released. However, more than 130 sites remain set aside to commemorate those who remain captives.
“This is our hostage square,” says Sherman, gesturing through the queues and referring to a public square near the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in Israel, where hostage families regularly gather. “These are our hostage sites.”
The places remind Sherman of words from the Haggadah, the ritual writing to tell the Passover story during the Seder evening meal.
“In every generation,” he says, “we're forced to look at this story as if we came out of Egypt ourselves. It's always been a metaphor. This year it's a reality.
Jews around the world begin celebrating Passover on Monday evening. The holiday recalls the story of the Exodus from Egypt and the transition from captivity to the promised land. This year's observation is poignant for many after October 7.
The sense of battle and the desire for allies
The painful reality of hostages is something that Rabbi Nicole Guzik, also at Temple Sinai, says is especially important to acknowledge on Passover.
“We need to tell the stories of the hostages who continue to be held captive in Gaza,” she says. “It's a reminder that the story from Egypt continues thousands of years later, all the stories that are being held captive now that won't be around a table at Passover.”
The Oct. 7 violence and the rise of anti-Semitism that followed have been difficult, Guzik says, especially for many American Jews who stood with black Americans, immigrants and LGBTQ people during the long struggle for freedom and now feel abandoned.
“It seems like Jews don't deserve to have the same kind of allies, or Jews don't suffer as much as other minorities,” she says. “I hope the larger community and the world hears that, as a minority, there is deep suffering.”
The need for conversation across differences
So that the larger community can better understand, Jewish Federations around the US this year see annual interfaith Seders as opportunities for deeper conversation with neighbors.
“Resilience, strength, freedom and triumph over adversity resonate across cultures and religions,” says Mary Kohav, who directs community engagement at the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles.
“There's going to be a lot of mourning this year. It's been a really tragic and traumatic time,” she says. “You know, we're hoping that bringing people together to experience this ancient ritual will provide some optimism about how we can move forward.”
In the weeks leading up to Passover, the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles coordinated an interfaith Seder for more than 200 people. During the meal held last week, before the Passover holiday, the participants were asked to talk about how they understood the themes of triumph over adversity and freedom in their traditions and how those understandings can help bridge the differences between the people of faith.
Remembering the past, imagining the future
How to move forward, together, even as suffering continues in Israel, Gaza and the US is a question with no easy answer. But asking the question at all gives hope to Robert Bank, president of the human rights organization American Jewish World Service. And, as he points out, asking questions is part of the practice of Passover.
“It's about this duality of oppression and freedom,” says Banka. “It is a Jewish time to reflect on what is broken in our world and what we can do to repair it.”
Bank says the Israel-Hamas war also makes him cite and reflect on the two-thousand-year-old words of Rabbi Hillel: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? And if I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?” It is a sentiment that reminds the Bank of the different levels of ethical obligation to self, to community, and to strangers, and the wisdom to discern when to act on those obligations.
Traditionally, Seder meals end with the phrase “Next year, in Jerusalem,” which points toward a future when all Jews can celebrate the holiday in freedom and peace. But the American Jewish World Service publishes a Haggadah with these closing words: “Next year, in a just world.”
“That means we need to remember the times when human beings actually created change for the better,” Banks says, “because that makes it possible for us to do it again.”
Remembering the past by telling the story of Passover, he says, helps people imagine something that isn't yet, but could one day be a reality.
“It means a plea for peace for Israelis and Palestinians,” says Bank. “It means hope.”
