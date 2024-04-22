International
US News & World Report ranks its best electric and hybrid vehicles for 2024
Cars from Hyundai and Volvo took five of the top 10 spots in US News & World Report's ranking of the best electric and hybrid vehicles for 2024, while Tesla is tied.
Testers with rated release ready 100 EV and hybrid, scoring them based on price, driving range, performance and other factors. The best EVs offer a mix of power, speed and quick-charging capabilities, said John Vincent, senior editor for vehicle testing.
“Today there is an electric vehicle for almost every market segment,” he told CBS MoneyWatch. “Electric cars are our future. They're coming sooner than some people think and they really solve a lot of problems.”
For now, however, many drivers remain unconvinced, with concerns about range, charging speed and reliability. Although a record 1.2 million EVs were sold in the U.S. last year, according to Cox Automotive data, that amounted to just under 8% of the automotive market. EVs have more problems and are generally less reliable than gas cars, according to a 2023 STUDY from Consumer Reports.
Here are US News' 10 best electric and hybrid vehicles for 2024.
Best luxury electric car: Lucid Air
According to US News, this luxury sedan, which starts at $69,076, has the longest driving range of any EV. REVIEW.
The Lucid Air “is a very cool machine,” Vincent said. “It's incredibly fast, it's incredibly efficient, and it can drive 500 miles on a single charge. It's a better Tesla Model S than the Tesla Model S.”
Best electric luxury SUV: Volvo XC40 Recharge
The XC40 Recharge scores well in safety, partly because it has features like lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition, according to for US News. The car starts at $52,450 and can travel 293 miles on a single charge.
Best electric SUV: Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 also scores well in safety, with features such as automatic front emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert. The vehicle starts at $41,800 and has a range of 220 miles on a single charge.
Best electric car: Hyundai Ioniq 6
This spacious sedan seats five and offers a smooth ride, according to a US News REVIEW. Its standard base model starts at $37,500, while a top-of-the-line model, the Limited, starts at $53,650.
Best Electric Truck: Ford F-150 Lightning
The electric version of Ford's most popular pickup truck has one of the most spacious cabins in its class, according to for US News. The base model can tow 5,000 pounds and the upgraded version can tow 7,700.
“You can go from the gas-powered F-150 to the F-150 Lightning and not notice much difference in how it performs,” said Vincent of US News.
Best luxury plug-in hybrid: Volvo S60 Recharge
The Volvo S60 offers some of the fastest battery charging times on the market, according to US News. The vehicle can be fully charged in about nine hours using a 120-volt outlet and in about four hours using a 240-volt outlet. The S60 comes in five different models, with prices ranging from $51,950 to $58,550.
Best plug-in hybrid: Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid
The Sportage Plug-In gives drivers a smooth ride over rough pavement and the engine zips along, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in about 7 seconds, according to for US News. The vehicle comes in two models – X-Line, starting at $39,490, or X-Line Prestige, starting at $43,990.
Best Hybrid Car: Toyota Camry Hybrid
The Camry Hybrid has a “vast number of advanced driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.” according to for US News. It comes in five models, with prices ranging from $28,855 to $34,295.
Best Hybrid SUV: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
The Tucson has one of the most spacious interiors of any hybrid SUV, according to for US News. The vehicle can tow up to 2,000 pounds and comes in four models, with prices ranging from $32,575 to $39,715.
Best Luxury Hybrid: Lexus NX Hybrid
Drivers will notice this luxury vehicle's leather upholstery, large touchscreen and head-up display, according to for US News. The Lexus NX has five models, with prices ranging from $43,465 to $60,005.
