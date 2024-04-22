GO GLOBAL: Silver Creek students make memories on a trip to Europe | News, Sports, Jobs

International
A recent trip to Europe was a life-changing experience for 54 Silver Creek students and 21 parents and friends. The group headed to France, Switzerland, and Germany for a 9-day trip to experience the history and culture they learned about in class.
The international trip was open to all students in grades 10-12 and was organized by history teacher Jessica Kardashian.
“I feel strongly about providing this experience for our students. It's a full-on, life-changing experience that will give these kids more than just a break. When our students come back from this kind of experience, they realize how much more adaptable they are, they have such a higher confidence because they know they can go and travel the world.” she explained.
Some of these students experienced many beginnings on their way through Europe. They traveled to Toronto to fly to Paris, where they saw the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, the Gothic architecture of Notre Dame and the Arc de Triomphe. They enjoyed a trip to the Palace of Versailles and the famous Hall of Mirrors, over 20 students took part in an escargot challenge and spent a day full of the magic of Disneyland Paris.
“For many of these children, it was not just the opportunity to go to Europe. That was most of their first time from Silver Creek, on a plane, on a bus to Toronto, a train and going to Disney. And their first experience includes Disneyland Paris, that's priceless. she said.
Junior Josie Daniels added, “What I learned about myself is that I grew up. I've never been away from my parents and it was a huge milestone to be able to do that. I'm proud of myself for that and now I know I can go anywhere without fear.”
From there, the students visited what many called their favorite destination – Switzerland. Students took a bullet train to Zurich and Lucerne, where they immersed themselves in the culture. They took a cable car to the Alps and had a dance party at the top of Mount Pilatus. They ended the day with a Swiss fondue dinner, traditional Swiss games, dancing and a yodeling competition.
Junior Alexander Karnes said, “The food was amazing, especially in Switzerland, the cheese fondue was phenomenal! It was about a spectacular ride.”
“I especially enjoyed the beauty of Switzerland, where the scenery was stunning and everyone there was eager to share their culture with us. This trip made me more comfortable with international travel and made me want to do more in the future.” said Senior Emily Bowers.
The trip ended with an educational and emotional visit to the Dachau concentration camp and a day spent in Munich, Germany exploring Marienplatz, the Residenz and the best pretzels in the world.
“This trip affected me in a very positive way, I see the world differently now. There is a whole world to see and explore, obviously much more than just this little Silver Creek. Before the trip, I was very happy with a casual trip to Florida. Now, I have gained the hunger to see the world and the joy of travel, and thankfully I have overcome my fear of flying.” Junior Bailey Hilliker said.
“I can see myself studying abroad in the future and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and can't wait for more!” Karnes added.
Ms. Kardashian planned her first international school trip to Greece and Italy in 2018, and based on the success of that trip, she planned a trip for 2020, which was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic. She herself has traveled to 30 countries and strives to bring international experiences to her students at Silver Creek through the History and Culture Club.
She still hears from students who took her first trip and knows the huge impact she had on them.
“I hear from past students that they are traveling, they ask me for advice on their plans and tell me when they are studying abroad. she explained. I had a student who recently did a medical mission to Honduras. She said, if it hadn't been for our trip in 2018, she wouldn't have done it. This year I took a student to Europe whose sister went on the trip in 2018. I received an email from their mother that her children have reconnected over a new love for travel and shared experiences. It's these stories that make all the planning worthwhile and reaffirm that these trips can change our students' perspectives on their futures.”
Silver Creek High School alternates international trips between the language and history departments.
