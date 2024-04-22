International
Support for Ukraine and Middle East Crisis Diplomacy Foreign Minister Baerbock at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg
of European Union Foreign Ministers gathered today in Luxembourg for their monthly Council meeting. For the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, this is a further post on the ongoing crisis diplomacy following her visit to Israel last week and the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy. Support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's war of aggression and the situation in the Middle East continue to be at the top of the agenda.
Working together to provide rapid support to the air defense of Ukraine
The current military situation in Ukraine will be in the spotlight European Union Not only will they participate in the Council of Foreign Affairs European Union Foreign Ministers but also colleagues from the Ministries of Defense. At the start of the meeting, they will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov via video link. For the Federal Government, this first agenda item will be all about teamwork: Foreign Minister Baerbock and Siemtje Mller, Parliamentary Secretary of State at the Federal Ministry of Defence, will participate together. Both will again support the provision of vital air defense systems to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Baerbock and Defense Minister Pistorius launched the initiative, Immediate Action for Air Defense, last week. The aim is that the partner countries from European Union, niton and elsewhere to coordinate and rapidly supply Ukraine with the required air defense systems and munitions. The Federal Government announced a few days ago that it will provide Ukraine with a further patriotic system without delay. Germany and European Union stand side by side with Ukraine. Our financial, humanitarian, military and economic assistance continues.
Ukraine's recovery is also a priority. The destruction caused by Russia has a huge impact on people's daily lives. Russian warfare deliberately focuses on civilian infrastructure, fully aware of the suffering and death of hundreds of thousands of civilians. With the aim of strengthening international support from both states and the private sector, Ukraine and Germany are jointly hosting a recovery conference in June. The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) will bring together key representatives from governments, international organizations, the private sector and civil society. It will be held in Berlin on June 11 and 12, 2024.
Solidarity with Israel after Iran attack: crisis diplomacy continues
Following the video conference held by European Union Foreign Ministers last Tuesday, discussions will also focus on the crisis in the Middle East. Federal Government and European Union reacted to the Iranian regimes unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel by expressing strong criticism of Iran and solidarity with Israel. Foreign Minister Baerbock was in Israel for top-level talks last week. She took the opportunity to assure Germany's Israeli partners of full solidarity. After the developments of the last few weeks, the focus is still on how to prevent a further escalation that would mean more and more violence.
What is important is to stop Iran without further escalation. Thus, European Union will also discuss its next steps on Iran behind closed doors today in Luxembourg. In recent years and months, European Union has on several occasions imposed sanctions on Iran in response to human rights violations, activities related to its nuclear program, and military support shown for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. In Luxembourg, the Foreign Ministers will talk about the next steps to be taken European Union.
He will also discuss the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The suffering of hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip remains a focus of crisis diplomacy. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock She once again made her position clear last week in Israel. She underlined the importance of more humanitarian goods finally reaching the stricken civilian population by road. of European Union will continue to bear its full diplomatic weight to this end and work with partners around the world and in the region to promote an improvement in the humanitarian situation.
One year after the start of the conflict: the situation in Sudan
A brutal civil war has raged for more than a year in Sudan, with the numbers speaking volumes: almost 15,000 lives have been lost and some 8.5 million people displaced, the health care system has collapsed and the country has been reduced to rubble. During her trip to Sudan's neighbors in January 2024, the Foreign Minister Baerbock proposed a five-point initiative designed to give more weight to international peace efforts. A focal point of the initiative is better coordination of international mediation efforts in order to increase pressure on the parties to the conflict.
At an international conference a week ago in Paris, the Foreign Minister Baerbockits French counterpart Sjourn and European Union were able to mobilize international aid for the suffering population in the amount of more than two billion euros. The Paris conference was also important in giving new impetus to mediation efforts in the civil war. of European Union Today, the Foreign Ministers will also talk about the next steps to improve access to humanitarian assistance for the country destroyed by the civil war. Discussions in Luxembourg will also explore ways out of the crisis and ways to strengthen efforts to bring peace.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en/aussenpolitik/europe/foreign-affairs-council/2653870
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google does not claim ownership of AI-generated content
- Support for Ukraine and Middle East Crisis Diplomacy Foreign Minister Baerbock at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg
- Orlando City Council to vote on incentives for Magic Entertainment Complex
- Junior Brewer Matt Fallon Breaks TYR Pro Series Record in San Antonio
- Stadiums of the future: Innovations that change the fan experience | Lifestyle
- Men's golf completes day one of the SoCon Championship
- This actress has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor and left Bollywood because of Sajid Khan and sexual harassment.
- Earth Day: Google Doodle celebrates with aerial photography | India News
- Deepfakes of Bollywood stars raise concerns about AI interference in India's elections
- China's Ma, Sun is crowned at the ITTF World Cup
- THE WORLD CANNOT AFFORD FAST FASHION
- Pension fund becomes catalyst for New Jersey's deep tech and energy transition: 'Can help close funding gap'