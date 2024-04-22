Support for Ukraine and Middle East Crisis Diplomacy Foreign Minister Baerbock at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg

of European Union Foreign Ministers gathered today in Luxembourg for their monthly Council meeting. For the Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, this is a further post on the ongoing crisis diplomacy following her visit to Israel last week and the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy. Support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's war of aggression and the situation in the Middle East continue to be at the top of the agenda.

Working together to provide rapid support to the air defense of Ukraine

The current military situation in Ukraine will be in the spotlight European Union Not only will they participate in the Council of Foreign Affairs European Union Foreign Ministers but also colleagues from the Ministries of Defense. At the start of the meeting, they will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov via video link. For the Federal Government, this first agenda item will be all about teamwork: Foreign Minister Baerbock and Siemtje Mller, Parliamentary Secretary of State at the Federal Ministry of Defence, will participate together. Both will again support the provision of vital air defense systems to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Baerbock and Defense Minister Pistorius launched the initiative, Immediate Action for Air Defense, last week. The aim is that the partner countries from European Union , niton and elsewhere to coordinate and rapidly supply Ukraine with the required air defense systems and munitions. The Federal Government announced a few days ago that it will provide Ukraine with a further patriotic system without delay. Germany and European Union stand side by side with Ukraine. Our financial, humanitarian, military and economic assistance continues.

Ukraine's recovery is also a priority. The destruction caused by Russia has a huge impact on people's daily lives. Russian warfare deliberately focuses on civilian infrastructure, fully aware of the suffering and death of hundreds of thousands of civilians. With the aim of strengthening international support from both states and the private sector, Ukraine and Germany are jointly hosting a recovery conference in June. The Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024) will bring together key representatives from governments, international organizations, the private sector and civil society. It will be held in Berlin on June 11 and 12, 2024.

Solidarity with Israel after Iran attack: crisis diplomacy continues

Following the video conference held by European Union Foreign Ministers last Tuesday, discussions will also focus on the crisis in the Middle East. Federal Government and European Union reacted to the Iranian regimes unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel by expressing strong criticism of Iran and solidarity with Israel. Foreign Minister Baerbock was in Israel for top-level talks last week. She took the opportunity to assure Germany's Israeli partners of full solidarity. After the developments of the last few weeks, the focus is still on how to prevent a further escalation that would mean more and more violence.

What is important is to stop Iran without further escalation. Thus, European Union will also discuss its next steps on Iran behind closed doors today in Luxembourg. In recent years and months, European Union has on several occasions imposed sanctions on Iran in response to human rights violations, activities related to its nuclear program, and military support shown for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. In Luxembourg, the Foreign Ministers will talk about the next steps to be taken European Union .

He will also discuss the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The suffering of hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip remains a focus of crisis diplomacy. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock She once again made her position clear last week in Israel. She underlined the importance of more humanitarian goods finally reaching the stricken civilian population by road. of European Union will continue to bear its full diplomatic weight to this end and work with partners around the world and in the region to promote an improvement in the humanitarian situation.

One year after the start of the conflict: the situation in Sudan

A brutal civil war has raged for more than a year in Sudan, with the numbers speaking volumes: almost 15,000 lives have been lost and some 8.5 million people displaced, the health care system has collapsed and the country has been reduced to rubble. During her trip to Sudan's neighbors in January 2024, the Foreign Minister Baerbock proposed a five-point initiative designed to give more weight to international peace efforts. A focal point of the initiative is better coordination of international mediation efforts in order to increase pressure on the parties to the conflict.