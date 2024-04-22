The Happy Valley-Goose Bay fire chief says the cause of the fire is under investigation

Brad Butler, the fire chief for Happy Valley-Goose Bay, says an investigator is in town to look into the cause of the fire. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

After a Friday night fire that gutted a Happy Valley-Goose Bay landmark and prompted an evacuation order, the city's fire chief says the cause is under investigation.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Fire Chief Brad Butler spoke to CBC News on site about what used to be an airport hangar but is now reduced to a collapsed metal structure.

“You can see all the damage behind me. Both buildings are a total loss. As far as dollar value, I can't even speculate on that. One was an abandoned building and the other was a fully operational business,” said Butler.

As for the cause of the fire, he said he could not speculate, adding that the fire emergency services investigator was in town to work with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Butler said the coroner would be on site Sunday to assess the old pottery shop to investigate a possible cause.

He said the loss of the structure would be felt by the community.

“It was a place, as part of the background of … the old Canadian Forces base that was on this side when the Americans started this base. It was iconic to the area,” Butler said. “To lose him, it's a big loss.”

Reaction to fire

Butler said around 7:10 p.m. Friday they received a report of a fire at an old pottery shop.

“We started attacking that fire with two fire trucks and about 25 volunteer firefighters.”

Butler said he had two trucks focused on the old pottery shop and he received a report that the tower portion of the hanger roof was on fire, which is when the response team from nearby 5 Wing Goose Bay Air Force Base was called in. . Butler said they had to wait for Newfoundland Hydroto cut power to the area before they could fight that fire.

Looking at their options and resources, he said they made the call to retreat to a nearby club and the air base returned to its fire hall.

“It was life on limb,” Butler said, “We couldn't go back to fight the fire until there was no more danger.”

Lack of access to sufficient water was one of the main reasons firefighters had to retreat, he said.

The hanger for a former airport in Happy Valley-Goose burned to the ground after a fire broke out Friday night. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Once the risk of an explosion was no longer an issue, firefighters returned to the scene. Butler said they had one fire truck in each building and there were 30 to 40 personnel on the scene.

The animals are happy to be back

Bonnie Learning, vice president of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA, recalled getting a call from a concerned resident at 7:30 p.m. Friday about how close the shelter was to the fire.

Learning said she had driven to look and said luckily the fire wasn't close to him, but she was worried because it was such a big fire.

She said her team was putting a plan together to relocate the animals before the notice was given for everyone on the north side of town to evacuate.

“We had our network running and placed some animals in the veterinary clinic and some in the city's holding facility,” Learning said. “And we had a caretaker too.”

Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA Vice President Bonnie Learning says the animals were happy to be back at the shelter on Saturday. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Learning and other board members drove to the shelter, where they picked up some of the animals in kennels and put others in vehicles and dropped them off at other locations, she said.

“Thankfully in this case our shelter wasn't full like we normally are. We're usually full. We don't have a lot of animals here at the moment so it was a lot more manageable than it could have been.”

On Saturday morning she said they received word they could be rehomed and began making arrangements to return the animals to the SPCA shelter.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA Vice President Bonnie Learning says that even before the official evacuation order went out, she and volunteers were making a plan together to get the animals to safety. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

“When we got back to the shelter, the puppies and dogs were so happy to be back,” Learning said.

“Obviously we'd rather they were in their forever homes now,” Learning said. “That's a good thing in the middle. They're well taken care of here. They have a lot of fun here. They get along a lot with the other animals. So it's all good and we're happy to take care of them for the time we have. .”

Learning added that it was fantastic to see that they received a lot of public support and offers to help.

