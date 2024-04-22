EQS-News: Calvert International AG acquires Emerging Energy Corporation AG





Calvert International AG acquires Emerging Energy Corporation AG

CORPORATE NEWS Calvert International AG acquires Emerging Energy Corporation AG – Share capital increases by 10 percent – The first step towards a listed African energy holding company Frankfurt am Main, 22 April 2024 —————————————————– ——————– Calvert International AG (“CIAG”), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, a fast-growing company specializing in an investment company focused on the African energy sector, has acquired 100% of the shares in Emerging Energy Corporation AG (“EEC”). EEC develops the African market for hydrogen and renewable energies. The acquisition marks another major step towards becoming the leading listed holding company focused on the African energy sector. The transaction was completed as part of a non-cash capital increase. The share capital of CIEAG has thus increased from 1,000,000 to 1,100,000 euros or shares. EEC is a dynamically growing company with activities in the field of hydrogen, biogas and decentralized solar solutions. The company is active on the African continent and has minority stakes in biogas companies and off-grid solar developers. With the acquisition of EEC, CIAG is expanding into the fast-growing markets for decentralized solar and hydrogen solutions. Jessica Stang, Head of Business Development at CIAG, comments: “The full acquisition of Emerging Energy is the initial signal for further expansion with the aim of building a strong energy holding company listed in Germany and active across Africa. its strong presence in the African hydrogen and off-grid solar market, EEC is a very good opportunity for us to participate in the growth of the African energy market. ++ About CIAG Calvert International AG (CIAG), ISIN DE000A2YN5X9, is an investment company based in Frankfurt am Main that focuses on the African energy sector. CIAG shares are listed on the Dusseldorf stock exchange. CIAG currently acts as a management holding company for its Centurion Law Group subsidiaries in South Africa and Mauritius and primarily provides growth capital, management services and strategic advice to its subsidiaries. Centurion Law Group provides comprehensive professional services, in particular legal advice in all African jurisdictions on market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for private and public companies, with a focus on the African energy sector. ++ About the EEC Emerging Energy Corp. AG is a company specialized in the development of the African energy sector and related infrastructure. EEC and its subsidiaries currently hold minority stakes in Sustainable Power Generation PTY Ltd, a developer of off-grid solutions in Africa and in (B)energy Operations UG & Co KG, a non-profit biogas company. Contact: Ms. Jessica Stang, Investor Relations [email protected] T +49 69. 153 2944

