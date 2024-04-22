International
Planning for healthy corals and communities
Governments in the Mesoamerican Reef region are exploring the use of nature-based solutions to strengthen coral health and societal benefits for coastal communities. or new study IN The sustainability of nature led by Stanford researchers in collaboration with scientists from the World Wildlife Fund, the Reef Health Initiative and others from the Smart Coasts project quantified the outcomes of various watershed interventions to support coral health at scale regional versus national, and identified target areas that could improve both ecosystem and societal benefits nationally and region-wide.
Nature-based approaches assessed as key watershed interventions (eg drainage basins) include ecosystem restoration or protection and sustainable agriculture. However, determining which areas to target for these interventions requires understanding the complex relationships between terrestrial and marine ecosystems, also known as land-sea linkages, their benefits to humans, and the spatial scale being considered.
This work pushed the boundaries of how scientists analyze biophysical and ecological relationships, using state-of-the-art optimization models (for the first time in a coastal context) on how to maximize benefits and to whom, while meeting spatial or resource constraints.
To restore nature in this case, large-scale, international collaborative actions of a Great Barrier Reef are what will really help, said Jade Delevaux, lead author of the study and senior fellow at Stanfords Natural Capital Project. At the same time, if you want to support the sustainability of coastal communities by protecting properties and infrastructure along the coast or tourism-based livelihoods, you will probably be making decisions on a smaller scale.
The research focused on illuminating some of these trade-offs for decision makers and looking for places where there could be gains for the environment and people.
Land-sea connections
Healthy coral reefs provide essential economic, social and environmental benefits to the communities that depend on them. These include coastal protection from storms, climate regulation, nature-driven tourism and fisheries that feed communities.
While marine ecosystems can be affected by human activities in the ocean, such as dredging or aquaculture, or natural hazards such as hurricanes, they are also affected by the health of terrestrial ecosystems upstream. Intensified deforestation in mangroves and rainforests is a key factor, as it exacerbates pollution and carbon emissions in the soil. It also leads to the leaching of sediments from the loss of their root systems, which damages downstream coastal water quality and consequently the health of coral reefs.
The coastal and marine ecosystems of the Mesoamerican Reef extend over 1,000 kilometers, making it the largest transboundary barrier reef system in the Northern Hemisphere. Belize, Guatemala and Honduras, three countries in the region, significantly affect the reef through human activities that affect coastal watersheds. However, these catchments do not always coincide with political boundaries, complicating policy interventions.
It would be difficult to justify, even scientifically, asking Guatemala or Honduras to fund watershed interventions if most of the benefits accrue to people in Belize, Delevaux said. That's when we asked the question: if you were to manage watersheds with an eye toward supporting people and climate resilience, would you target the same areas as you would if you focused only on coral reef health?
Mapping benefits across scales
To answer this question, researchers and local partners identified target areas where three key watershed interventions could be implemented: restoring farmland to native forest; protection of existing forests; and sustainable agriculture by converting conventional agriculture and livestock to agroforestry and silvopasture.
It was amazing to see the level of coordination and cooperation that is happening covering such a large geographical area. The knowledge, needs and questions of the communities really influenced the science through the many workshops, participatory mapping exercises and capacity trainings we held to gather the information for these analyses, Delevaux said. I can say that some of the work was really inspiring because you see how it will be used first hand.
Then, using pour in models of ecosystem services, Delevaux and colleagues quantified the effects of different interventions in different target areas on coral health through sediment retention. They found that the most important target areas for coastal communities where interventions would maximize societal benefits such as tourism, fisheries and coastal protection differed depending on whether they prioritized a regional versus national scale approach.
Sediment retention and coral health are most improved in models that prioritize regional interventions targeting larger, transnational watersheds. A national emphasis on smaller, non-transboundary reef-lined watersheds provides more localized societal benefits.
At the regional scale, across countries, we found that we have the best opportunities to make investments in watersheds that will help reduce sedimentation and increase coral health across the region, said Katie Arkema, senior fellow at the Project Natural Capital and senior scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, with a joint appointment at the School of Marine Environmental Affairs at the University of Washington. On a national scale, we can make investments that will really benefit particularly the coastal communities in that country through those societal ecosystem service benefits, Arkema said.
While the study results show trade-offs between regional coral health and societal benefits at the country level, there have also been some interventions that have prioritized similar target areas in both.
These clear spatial results are empowering for local and regional managers. A donor or investor may be interested in improving reef health in a particular reef area or Marine Protected Area and can use these results to target watersheds that provide maximum improvement in their core area . A national government can determine the best set of interventions and watersheds that maximize social and ecological benefits, said Melanie McField, co-author, founder and director of the Healthy Reefs for Healthy People Initiative.
The model can also quantify the regional reef and social benefits for collaborative work in key watersheds, supporting potential large-scale multinational conservation efforts.
Co-creation for the future
The researchers co-designed the study with local partners, including Healthy Reefs for Healthy People and country-based collaborators World Wildlife Fund.
In Honduras, the results of the study are helping to guide investments in watershed restoration through replanting mangrove forests to minimize sediment runoff.
For Belizeans in Placencia, these results almost add up two decades of support for previous mangrove development between the Natural Capital Project, WWF, Belize Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI) and others. Delevaux also continues to work with communities in Placencia, Belize through a NSF project to find equitable nature-based solutions such as mangrove restoration and conservation at the local level.
“It may be useful to point out to decision makers that we have some models and quantitative tools that can help support the kinds of decisions they need to make about where to direct funds. [Our research] can help provide insight into how the decisions they make today can affect what happens in the future,” Arkema said.
Additional Stanford co-authors include ecosystem services analyst Jess Silver and senior GIS analyst Stacie Wolny, both affiliated with the Natural Capital Project. Additional co-authors are from Seascape Solutions LLC; University of Washington; World Wildlife Fund-Mesoamerica; World Wildlife Fund, Mexico; World Wildlife Fund, Washington, DC, USA; GIS of sound; Healthy reefs for healthy people; and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
This study was funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Smart Coasts; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; National Science Foundation Coastline and People Major Agreement; The Marianne and Marcus Wallenberg Foundation, the Summit Foundation and the CORESCCAM BNP-PARIBAS foundation.
