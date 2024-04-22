UK astronaut Rosemary Coogan aims for the stars after graduation

Rosemary, who was selected as an ESA astronaut candidate from more than 22,500 applicants in 2022, has spent the past year training at the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, Germany.

The 33-year-old from Belfast, Northern Ireland, will now take part in operational duties within ESA, which could include working in mission control or crew support, until she is assigned to a mission.

ESA astronaut Rosemary Coogan said:

Graduation from basic astronaut training is an incredibly exciting moment for me. From dreaming about space to now being one step closer to achieving it, I am filled with gratitude and determination to make the most of this incredible opportunity. I am proud to share this moment with my fellow astronaut graduates and for our international team's commitment to exploration. Together, we are ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that await us, united by our shared passion for space.

Andrew Griffith MP, Minister for Space at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said:

Our congratulations to British astronaut Rosemary Coogan on receiving her astronaut wings as she graduates from a year's basic space training with the European Space Agency in Cologne. We wish her the best as she now plans for her first space mission. It is a proud moment for the UK that will inspire many here and further afield to see that the sky should not be the limit to their ambitions. Our country's commitment to space exploration has never been clearer from the UK's work on the James Webb Space Telescope to the launch of the Rosalind Franklin Mars Rover in the UK in the coming years.

ESA astronaut Rosemary Coogan taking part in winter survival training in the snowy mountains of the Spanish Pyrenees as part of her basic astronaut training. Photo: ESA/Trailhaven

Rosemary and her fellow graduates from the astronaut candidate class of 2022 were the first new recruits to ESA in 13 years.

She was trained to conduct scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, received medical training and studied astronomy, astrophysics, radiation physics and meteorology.

Astronauts are trained in technical skills including spacecraft systems, flight engineering, robotics and life support systems, giving them the expertise needed for mission success.

Rosemary has undergone winter survival training in the snowy mountains of the Spanish Pyrenees and experienced the effects of hypoxia first hand in a pressure chamber, enabling her to recognize the symptoms and respond accordingly in oxygenated environments. low in case of an air leak or reduced pressure. in a spaceship.

She has also experienced centrifuge rides to simulate high g-forces during rocket launches and zero-gravity flights to provide a taste of the unique challenges and sensations that await her in space.

The training included a visit to NASA facilities at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and scuba diving for underwater spacewalk training at NASA's 12-meter-deep Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL). This facility hosts a replica of the entire International Space Station, where astronauts can conduct underwater spacewalk simulations.

From left: ESA astronaut candidates Rosemary Coogan, Sophie Adenot and Raphal Ligois with dive instructors training at the neutral flight facility of ESA's European Astronaut Centre. Photo: ESA – B. Schulze

Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said:

Our congratulations across the UK space sector go to Rosemary on her graduation. Astronaut training is a rigorous process, and Rosemary and her fellow astronauts have developed new skills and overcome intense challenges to graduate today. This is an exciting step in her journey and we are very proud of what she has achieved. With every astronaut, there is a dedicated team of people working behind the scenes to achieve the incredible. Space has an incredible power to inspire and I know that Rosemary's graduation will encourage young people to shoot for the stars.

Rosemary is now an ESA-certified astronaut and ready to enter the next phase of training on the space station called pre-deployment training. She graduated alongside Sophie Adenot (France), Pablo Álvarez Fernndez (Spain), Raphal Ligeois (Belgium), Marco Sieber (Switzerland) and Australian Space Agency astronaut candidate Katherine Bennell-Pegg, who joined the group through a cooperation agreement with ESA.

Rosemary's selection was announced following the ESA Council of Ministers meeting in Paris in 2022, where the UK Space Agency committed a record $1.84 billion in funding for new missions and programmes.

Rosemary was one of three successful UK candidates in the 2022 selection. Former Paralympian John McFall was selected as the first astronaut with a physical disability. John is currently participating in a feasibility study, helping to understand and overcome the obstacles spaceflight poses for astronauts with physical disabilities.

Meganne Christian was selected as a member of the ESA Astronaut Reserve and is working as Head of Exploration Commercialization at the UK Space Agency.