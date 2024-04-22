Ecuadorians vote in referendum to approve tougher war on gangsExBulletin



Dolores Ochoa/AP

QUITO, Ecuador Ecuador's newly elected president won a landslide victory Sunday in a referendum he touted as a way to crack down on criminal gangs after a spiraling wave of violence.

A quick official count showed Ecuadorians voted overwhelmingly “yes” to all nine questions focused on austerity measures, rejecting only two other controversial economic proposals.

The quick count was announced by the head of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint. It confirmed a private exit poll released hours earlier, showing a landslide victory and a sign of support for President Daniel Noboa, scion of a wealthy banana exporting family.

Among the measures approved are President Noboa's call to deploy the military in the fight against gangs, to loosen obstacles to the extradition of accused criminals and to extend prison terms for convicted drug traffickers.

Ecuador was traditionally one of South America's most peaceful countries, but it has been rocked in recent years by a wave of violence, much of it spread from neighboring Colombia, the world's biggest producer of cocaine. Last year, the country's homicide rate reached 40 deaths per 100,000 people, one of the highest in the region.



Cesar Munoz/AP

Noboa has gathered popular support by confronting the gangs head-on. That task became more urgent in January when masked gunmen, some at the behest of jailed drug traffickers, terrorized residents and seized control of a television station while it was broadcasting live in an unprecedented show of force.

After the rampage, the 36-year-old president decreed an “internal armed conflict”, enabling him to use emergency powers to deploy the military in pursuit of around 20 gangs now classified as “terrorists”.

The referendum, in which more than 13 million Ecuadorians were called to vote, contained measures to expand these powers and place them on a stronger legal basis.

For some analysts, the Ecuadorian leader must show results to meet the support of the people.

“It gives him some energy,” said Andrea Endara, an analyst and professor at Casa Grande University. But “unless the president begins to take action to demonstrate that a yes vote delivers results to reduce uncertainty, that support will quickly fade.”

Some of the approved measures imply changes to Ecuador's constitution, but because they were previously approved by the Constitutional Court, Noboa only needs to publish them in the official gazette to take effect. Some of those initiatives are those related to the use of the military and extradition.

For changes that require the change of some general laws, the president will have to send a reform proposal to the Assembly, which will have 60 days to deal with them.

Noboa, before the final result, celebrated the results. “We have defended the country”, he said in a message posted on social networks. “Now we will have more tools to fight against delinquents and restore peace to Ecuadorian families.”

Noboa's law-and-order rhetoric is reminiscent of the policies of El Salvador's wildly popular president, Nayib Bukele, a fellow millennial, and could give him a political boost as he prepares to run for re-election next year.

Noboa is serving the last 18 months of a presidential term left vacant when his conservative colleague Guillermo Lasso resigned amid a congressional investigation into corruption allegations. Noboa was elected after an abbreviated but bloody campaign that saw one of his main rivals brazenly killed during the campaign.

“We cannot live in fear of being driven from our homes,” said Leonor Sandoval, a 39-year-old homemaker, after voting for all 11 proposals.