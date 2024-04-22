Aharon Haliva: Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over Hamas-led October 7 attacks









CNN

–

Israel's military intelligence chief has resigned over his leading responsibility for the October 7 attacks led by Hamas in southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others. Major General Aharon Haliva is the first senior military figure to resign in the wake of the Hamas attacks on October 7, which was Israel's deadliest day since its founding. It has been decided that MG Aharon Haliva will complete his duty and retire from the IDF after his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, thanking him for 38 years his service. In October, Haliva admitted an intelligence failure by his unit in failing to warn of Hamas-led attacks on Israel. During my visits to IDF intelligence bases over the past 11 days, I have repeatedly said that this war began with an intelligence failure. The Directorate of Intelligence, under my command, has failed to report this terrorist attack launched by Hamas, Major General Aharon Haliva said at the time in a letter to IDF intelligence personnel. We did not fulfill our most important task and I, as the head of the Intelligence Directorate, take full responsibility for this failure. These were Haliva's first comments since the attack. They came after Israel's top domestic security official claimed responsibility for the attacks. Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar wrote in a statement at the time that, despite a series of actions we carried out, we were unable to create sufficient warning that would have allowed the attack to be thwarted, adding, the responsibility is on me, according to Israel's army. Radio station. The attack was widely seen as a major failure by Israeli intelligence, with a number of senior defense and security officials coming forward in October to take some responsibility for the missteps that led to the attacks. In December, a report from the New York Times claimed that Israel had received Hamas' plan for the attack more than a year in advance. The report said Israeli officials dismissed the plan as aspirational and considered it too complex for the group to implement. Other media outlets, including the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, have also reported the claim. Shortly after the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came under heavy public criticism after he accused security chiefs in a later-deleted social media post of failing to warn him of the impending attack. In an interview with CNN in November, Netanyahu refused to answer whether he would take responsibility for the failure to prevent the deadly incursion.

