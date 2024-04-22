Emory & Henry Director and Professor Awarded a Fulbright Award • News • Emory & Henry





Gaia awarded Fulbright honoring international education administrators

The director of the Office of International Education at Emory & Henry College has been awarded a Fulbright award for international education administrators, allowing her to attend a two-week seminar in France during the upcoming academic year. During the seminar, Dr. Celeste Gaia, who has led the College's international education program since 2007, will participate in the conference led by international educators and administrators, as well as leading education experts and government officials. It will also examine international educational activities in many French higher education institutions. The award is a timely opportunity for Gaia to enhance international education efforts at Emory & Henry as the institution transitions to university status in the fall. We plan to expand our Office of International Education at the Center for International Education, including revised strategic goals to increase study abroad opportunities, faculty exchanges, diversity in study abroad and international student recruitment, Gaia said. Gaia said she is eager to learn more about higher education in France and how culture and history have informed educational approaches. She is also interested in learning more about the role of international education and study abroad at French universities. Learning more about French culture and education will help me be a more effective advisor, and I will share what I learn with our faculty, especially in the World Languages ​​Department, which also advises students for study abroad, Gaia said. Gaia began teaching at Emory & Henry College in 1997 as an assistant professor of psychology. Her interest in social psychology and culture led her to international education. Early in her career she developed a course on the social psychology of the Holocaust. In 2007, she was named Emory & Henry's director of international education and developed the College's first Office of International Education. E&H President John W. Wells praised Gaia for her leadership of international education at Emory & Henry, noting her growing importance to Southwest Virginia. Often in rural areas, college students aren't encouraged to think of themselves as citizens of the world, Wells said. Celeste has worked throughout her career at Emory & Henry to expand the perspectives of college students from rural areas and to think about the extraordinary opportunities such perspectives bring to their lives. Gaia's career has been marked by other honors, including the Exemplary Teaching Award from the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of the United Methodist Church, the James A. Davis Faculty Award, the Excellence in Teaching Award, the Appalachian Center for Civic Life the Hope Award, and the Center for Inclusion and Dialogue Award for Social Justice.

