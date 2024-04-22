Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the global average rate, the report says





NAPLES, Italy — Europe is the fastest-warming continent and its temperatures are rising at roughly twice the global average, two major climate monitoring organizations reported on Monday, warning of consequences for human health, melting glaciers and economic activity. The U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's climate agency, Copernicus, said in a joint report that the continent has the opportunity to develop targeted strategies to accelerate the transition to renewables such as wind, solar and hydropower in response to the effects of climate change. The continent generated 43% of its electricity from renewable sources last year, up from 36% a year earlier, the agencies said in their European State of the Climate report for the past year. More energy in Europe was generated from renewable sources than from fossil fuels for the second year in a row. The latest five-year average shows temperatures in Europe are now running 2.3 degrees Celsius (4.1 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, compared with a global 1.3 degrees Celsius higher, the report says, falling just shy of targets under the climate accord of Paris in 2015. Limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Europe saw another year of rising temperatures and intensification of climate extremes, including heat stress with record temperatures, wildfires, heat waves, loss of glacier ice and lack of snowfall, said Elisabeth Hamdouch, vice president of the unit for Copernicus in the EU executive commission. The report serves as a continental supplement to the WMO's flagship state of the global climate report, which has been published annually for three decades, and this year came with a red warning that the world is not doing enough to combat the effects of warming. global. . Copernicus has reported that Mars marked its 10th consecutive month of record monthly temperatures. The average sea surface temperature for the ocean across Europe reached its highest annual level in 2023, Europe's report said. The European report focuses this year on the impact of high temperatures on people's health, noting that heat deaths have increased across the continent. He said more than 150 lives were lost directly last year in connection with storms, floods and fires. The cost of economic losses related to weather and climate in 2023 was estimated at more than 13.4 billion euros (about 14.3 billion dollars). Hundreds of thousands of people were affected by extreme climate events in 2023, which have been responsible for huge losses at continental level, estimated at least in the tens of billions of euros, Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo said. Unfortunately, these numbers are unlikely and likely to decrease, at least in the near future. Extreme weather has fueled heat waves, wildfires, droughts and floods, the report said. High temperatures have contributed to a loss of glacier ice on the continent, including in the Alps which have lost around 10% of their remaining ice over the past two years. However, the report's authors pointed out some exceptions, such as temperatures were below average in Scandinavia and Iceland, even if the mercury was above average in most of the continent as a whole.

