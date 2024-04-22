International
Staff Center Center: Becky Kyles, International Student Advisor
In February 2024, Becky Kyles joined the Scripps Colleges SCORE department in the Division of Student Affairs as a full-time international student advisor. Kyles became interested in international education as an undergraduate student at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, where she worked as an assistant in the International Center. After graduation, she served as the student affairs coordinator for the Cal Poly Pomonas English as a Second Language (ESL) program and as an international student advisor for UC Riverside.
Now, Kyles is several months into her job helping international Scripps students as they navigate the unique challenges of studying away from home. This role wears many hats, but I see my main responsibility as a point of contact for international students, she says. It can be difficult for any student to know who can answer their questions, and international students have additional layers of paperwork and responsibilities to comply with in order to maintain their legal status while studying. These layers can be scary at times.
The logistics that international students are required to deal with are extensive. Much of my work has focused on creating and maintaining student records with the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and providing them with guidance on how to maintain status and apply for internships. Another big component is managing the intake of new students after admission and providing them with pre-visa information, arrival and adjustment support and a pre-orientation program, Kyles explains.
While Kyles cannot immediately answer every question she may be asked, she serves as a resource to ensure international students have a dedicated person to come to for help: I can help them get the information they need and let them know they are heard and supported. I also serve as an advocate for the international student population in the campus community.
While many of the difficulties international students face are related to complex regulatory requirements, the experience can also be isolating. International students face the same pressures as domestic students academically, financially, socially, etc. and may face the same or increasing marginalization based on intersecting identities and backgrounds. Issues such as difficulty finding connections and community, feeling safe and secure on campus and in surrounding areas, or feeling homesick can be compounded by cultural differences as well as physical distance, Kyles says.
Kyles points out that the international student experience is not homogenous and different international students will face different challenges as they navigate their studies. Although our current population of international students at Scripps is small, they come from diverse backgrounds. Some students have never been here before arriving at the university; others attended boarding school in the US. Therefore, to best support these students, she takes an individual-first approach.
Kyles says she hopes to work toward implementing a more hands-on arrival program for new international students joining Scripps in order to fill gaps in expected support. While receiving feedback, Kyles has heard concerns that these gaps have resulted in increased hardship for some international students. It is important that we not only let these students know that we care, but also provide a more robust pre-orientation program, focusing on their immediate needs as well as critical regulatory issues. Issues like navigating transportation, accessing meals, setting up a bank account, getting a cell phone, and even connecting socially with other students can come with increasing difficulties for international students, which Kyles aims to help addressing.
It's clear that the faculty and staff at Scripps care deeply about the well-being and future of their students and are open to student feedback, Kyles says. Continuing to listen to the voices of our students is essential. I was able to meet with several students one-on-one and hope to have the opportunity to meet with each student and learn about their interests, needs, and experiences during the remainder of the term.
