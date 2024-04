DVIDS – News – DCMA International welcomes new commander

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. Navy Capt. Bari Jones assumed responsibility as the 17th commander of the Defense Contract Management Agencies International Command on April 18. Marine Corps Gen. Greg Masiello, director of DCMA, welcomed Jones with a reminder that the agency is in the midst of making changes to meet its strategic plan efforts. You're coming in for an opportunity to see the agency move into its next iteration, Masiello said, during the headquarters-based ceremony. I am sure you will bring him to the international team and continue (his) success. Jones is a naval aviation supply corps officer, surface warfare supply corps officer and a qualified joint officer. He served in the Navy for 29 years, beginning with an enlistment as a private before earning his commission as a supply corps officer five years later. His most recent assignment was commander of DCMA San Diego. As I step into this new role, I am acutely aware of the challenges ahead, Jones said. However, I am also confident in the exceptional talent and expertise of the individuals who make up this team. Jones said he credits the leadership of DCMAI's outgoing Commandant of the Navy, Capt. Nicholas Russos, with making International a shining example of excellence. Russo, who assumed command of DCMAI in June 2020, led the command through the expansion of two final assembly and crate facilities to include maintenance of war depots. I could not be more proud of what DCMA International has accomplished during my time at the helm, said Russo, who considers working with the people of International a highlight of his career. You are in great hands with (Capt. Jones). He is one of the best there is. In recognition of Russo's contributions and leadership, Masiello presented him with the Superior Defense Service Medal and spoke of Russo's accomplishments. The work that (DCMAI) people do around the globe is vital, not just to America's interests, but to our friends and allies, Masiello said. I cannot thank you and your families enough for your willingness to serve. DCMAI remains the focal point of overseas Contract Administrative Services for the Department of Defense and provides services to other major arms of government. These include NASA, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Foreign Military Sales. Date of receipt: 22.04.2024 Post date: 22.04.2024 11:43 Story ID: 469125 Location: WA, USA Birthplace: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, USA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



