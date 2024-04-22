UW leads the international pack in semiconductor research and workforce development

News announcements

The University of Washington is at the forefront of an international effort to innovate the semiconductor industry as it builds a skilled U.S.-based workforce to design and manufacture chip technology.

Part of a historic educational partnership that was announced in May 2023 at the G7 meeting in Japan, the effort brings together researchers and faculty from the US and Japan to support the University Partnership for Workforce Advancement and Research and Development in Semiconductors (UPWARDS) for the Future project. Micron Technology and Tokyo Electron Limited, as founding industry partners, the National Science Foundation (NSF) and universities are jointly investing over $60 million for the five-year project. Many of the participants are attending commencement activities at UW this week.

With our universities' proven track record of using public research investments to drive economic and technological growth, UW is excited to be taking the lead in expanding our capacity to educate professionals and drive discovery in the critical field of semiconductors, said UW President Ana Marie Cauce. . We were grateful to Senator Cantwell for her leadership and for the cooperation of our partners.

The inaugural Seattle event hosted by the UW today and tomorrow will bring together university teams from Japan and the US along with industry leaders and elected officials. Learn more about HIGH for the Future.

Modern technology including home appliances, automobiles, computers and defense systems rely on semiconductors. The semiconductor was invented in the US, but today the US produces only 10% of the world's supply. Recognizing the economic and national security risks this poses, US policymakers passed the Creating Semiconductor Manufacturing Incentives (CHIPS) and Science Act of 2022 to strengthen the US semiconductor ecosystem.

Our nations success in advanced technologies depends on having a skilled workforce. The University of Washington will help establish the Pacific Northwest as a leader by training more than 90,000 students, faculty and skilled professionals needed to build cutting-edge chips right here in the United States, said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D- Wash. , who was instrumental in passing the landmark CHIPS & Science bill. If we want to lead the world tomorrow, we must invest in training workers today.

Boise, Ida-based Micron. and partner universities will jointly recruit new faculty members, named as UPWARDS Professors, who will work on high-impact research projects with industry partners. In addition to their research responsibilities, UPWARDS Professors will also contribute to curriculum development and other UPWARDS for the Future activities, including advising exchange students and graduates. The grants will also support graduate fellowships and provide research experiences for undergraduate students.

Initiatives like UPWARDS for the Future prioritize expanding the STEM talent pipeline to reach groups that are underrepresented in the semiconductor industry today. This vision for UPWARDS for the Future aligns with the UW's efforts to close the STEM gender gap, create pathways in higher education, and facilitate new programs dedicated to attracting and retaining historically underrepresented groups. President Cauce and College of Engineering Dean Nancy Albritton are members of the National Education Group for Diversification and Growth in Engineering Consortium, or EDGE. And, last summer, the UW joined the Northwest University Semiconductor Network, led by Micron, to increase experiential learning opportunities in the semiconductor industry, prioritizing access for underrepresented students, particularly in rural and tribal communities .

We are proud to be part of this innovative partnership and lead the NSF grant for UPWARDS. As Washington declares the premier educator of engineers and as a leader in chip engineering and workforce development for the global innovation economy, it is an honor to work collaboratively with academic and industry partners to drive advances in this core scientific area, said Albritton.

In addition to UW, the UPWARDS for the Future partnership includes five US institutions: Boise State, Purdue, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology and Virginia Tech; and five Japanese universities: Hiroshima University, Kyushu University, Nagoya University, Tohoku University, and Tokyo Institute of Technology. The UW will share the $10 million NSF grant with the five U.S. institutions, while the $20 million Micron and Tokyo Electron gifts will be split between 11 U.S. and Japanese institutions.

The UPWARDS for the Future program establishes a leading model of government-industry-academia partnership, fostering the development of the U.S. semiconductor technology workforce. This initiative is distinguished by an emphasis on international cooperation, providing students with invaluable knowledge and experience in the international dynamics of the industry's supply chain, said For Li, UW professor of electrical and computer engineering and physics, and a faculty member of the UW Institute for Nano-Engineered Systems. Li will lead the UW's efforts to support UPWARDS for the Future.

The UPWARDS program includes five pillar activities, including: Semiconductor Curriculum Design and Implementation; Expanding the female workforce in semiconductors; Learning from experience; USA-Japan International Student Faculty Exchange; and Memory-Centered Research Projects. At this week's workshop, the 11 institutions aim to create comprehensive plans for student exchange, curriculum sharing and standardization, and research collaboration.

Semiconductor engineering is the second strategic university-corporate partnership initiative completed between US and Japanese academic institutions and the corporate sector since May 2022, when President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a commitment to advance US-Japan scientific and technological cooperation . UW is also the lead partner in the Cross Pacific AI Hub partnership announced on April 10, to lead innovation and technological advances in artificial intelligence. Both UPWARDS for the Future and the Cross Pacific AI Hub are cornerstones of UWs global impact, building lasting relationships with peer institutions and industry on both sides of the Pacific to support UW students, faculty and staff in the work to address critical issues.

For more information, contact Li at [email protected].

Here's what other leaders had to say about UPWARDS for the Future:

Economic security depends on the 3 Ms: machines, minerals and minds. The UPWARDS Network is developing the workforce we need to secure semiconductor supply chains and delivering on the promise made by President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to elevate US-Japan cooperation in advanced science and technology. This innovative university-corporate partnership has become the model for long-term collaboration in transformative technologies.” US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel