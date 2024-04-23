UK Rwandan deportation plan passes ParliamentExBulletin



change the subtitles Toby Melville/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Toby Melville/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON More than two years after it was first introduced, the British government's controversial plan to deport asylum seekers in Rwanda was approved by Parliament early on Tuesday.

The unelected House of Lords cleared the way for the bill to become law after dropping the last few suggested amendments shortly after midnight, the Associated Press reported.

Even before his key policy was passed, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday took to a pulpit emblazoned with the slogan “stop the ships” a reference to one of his key choices. campaign promises. At a press conference, he told reporters he would stop at nothing to pass legislation to prevent visa-free people from crossing the English Channel from France to England.

“Not if, not but. These flights will go to Rwanda,” Sunak said.

The plan is to send some of the people the government says are arriving in the UK illegally to Rwanda, where local authorities will consider their asylum claims.

The United Kingdom signed a deal with Rwanda in April 2022, in which Rwanda agreed to process and settle asylum seekers who first arrive in Britain.

The UK government says the threat to be deported to Rwanda will happen hinder immigrants from the perilous journey across the Channel. It has been recorded more than 4600 migrants crossing the Channel from January to March, surpassing a previous total for that period.

Critics and lawmakers say there is no evidence the plan would work as a deterrent.

Sunak, who is behind in surveys ahead of an election expected this fall, is staking his Conservative Party's re-election campaign on the plan, despite several legal challenges from the highest British and European courts. In one of his latest moves, last year, Sunak introduced “eMERGENCY” Legislation to write into British law that Rwanda is a safe country, in an attempt to save the plan after it was struck down by the UK High Court.

No flight deporting migrants has left London for Rwanda in the two years since the plan was first announced by then-prime minister Boris Johnson. In June 2022, a plane was stopped by an eleventh-hour ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which intervened to stop the deportation of one of the asylum seekers on the flight.

This set the stage for the remaining six people on the flight to launch legal challenges in the London courts. Last year, NPR spoke with an asylum seeker from Iran who was on that grounded plane.

“They treated us like criminals and murderers. Every knock on the door, I think the authorities are coming to escort us to that plane,” the man, who is now living temporarily in a hotel, told NPR.

The plan has been widely circulated criticism from human rights groups and lawmakers from different parties, including some in Sunak's own party, who say it is incompatible with the UK's responsibilities under international human rights law. Many also say it is no coincidence that Sunak is pushing this to Parliament within months of an expected election.

“A lot of this is performative cruelty,” says Daniel Merriman, a lawyer who has represented some of the asylum seekers slated for deportation to Rwanda in the past. “The elephant in the room in the next election”.

Opinion polls show that the British public is largely separated on the idea of ​​deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“Basically, people are really divided,” says Sunder Katwala, director of The British future, a nonpartisan institute that researches public attitudes. “On the question of whether it will happen, whether it will work and whether it will be value for money, there is a majority who are already very skeptical about it.”

The British government already has paid Rwanda nearly $300 million to receive asylum seekers Britain does not want.

While Sunak's conservatives largely support the transfer to Rwanda, some hardliners in his party say the latest version of the legislation, which has been rewritten several times, is not tough enough. Suella Braverman, a former interior secretary who led the Rwanda plan while in office, said the last one version was “fatally flawed”, with “numerous loopholes” that would not stop passes.

While Sunak may have overcome one hurdle this week, experts say he could be expecting more.

“His real headaches may lie ahead. Now he has to show if it works or not,” says Katwala.

Getting an airline can be a challenge agree to participate. On Monday, experts from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights aviation authorities warned against easing what it called “illegal removals” of asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying they risked violating international human rights laws.

And court challenges could delay implementation of the legislation, Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, told The Associated Press.

“I don't think it's necessarily home and dry,” he said. “We will see some efforts to block evictions legally.”