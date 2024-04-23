The prime minister will announce the largest military aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Poland





Prime Minister to travel to Poland and Germany to cement security, trade and diplomatic ties with key European allies

He is expected to announce an increase of 500 million for Ukraine and the largest ever provision of vital ammunition, including about 400 vehicles, 1,600 rounds of ammunition and 4 million rounds of ammunition.

The Prime Minister will discuss the threat from Russia and Britain's efforts to support European security with Prime Minister Tusk and the Secretary General of NATO in Warsaw The Prime Minister will travel to Poland today [Tuesday 23 April] to announce a massive increase in military support for Ukraine, including an additional $500 million in military funding and our largest-ever delivery of vital equipment. He will meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss deepening UK-Poland relations and the leaders will hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw on European security and support for Ukraine. The Prime Minister will then travel to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Ukraine is facing an existential threat as Russia continues its barbaric occupation, endangering the security and stability of all of Europe. The extra £500m in funding announced today – taking us to £3bn in UK military aid to Ukraine this financial year – will be used to rapidly deliver much-needed munitions, air defence, drones and engineering support. The drones will be procured in the UK and the funding will support an increase in domestic defense supply chains. The Ministry of Defense will also send our largest ever single package of equipment from the UK, designed to help repel Russian invasion on land, sea and air. It includes: 60 ships including offshore raiders, rigid raiders and submarines as well as naval guns

More than 1,600 strike and air defense missiles, as well as additional long-range Storm Shadow precision-guided missiles.

More than 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky protected mobility vehicles, 162 armored vehicles and 78 all-terrain vehicles.

Nearly 4 million small arms rounds. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: Defending Ukraine against Russia's brutal ambitions is vital to our security and to all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border. I am in Warsaw today to deepen ties with our Polish partners and to conduct critical new military support for the defense of Ukraine. Ukraine's armed forces continue to fight bravely, but they need our support and they need it now. Today's package will help Ukraine get what it needs to take the fight to Russia. The UK will always play its part at the forefront of European security, protecting our national interest and standing by our NATO allies. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said: This record military aid package will give President Zelenskyy and his brave nation more of the kit needed to oust Putin and restore peace and stability to Europe. The UK was the first to provide NLAW missiles, the first to provide modern tanks and the first to deliver long-range missiles. Now, we are going even further. We will never let the world forget the existential battle that Ukraine is fighting, and with our steadfast support, they will win. In his first face-to-face meeting with new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister will also seek to deepen UK-Poland ties on a range of issues. Building on existing strong defense and security cooperation, it will offer to deploy an RAF Typhoon squadron to carry out NATO air policing over Poland next year. To further boost trade and support UK companies looking to invest in Poland, the Prime Minister will also today announce an intention to triple UK Export Finance funding available to Poland from £5 million to 15 million is our most generous offer to a partner country to date. Bilateral trade between the UK and Poland has doubled in the past decade to reach 30.6 billion, with 45 million bottles of Scotch whiskey bought in Poland last year and UK firms bidding for 5 billion Polish opportunities in energy , defence, health care and infrastructure.

