Elon Musk and Anthony Albanese's attack on the church is not about free speech. It's about power

It takes a special kind of person to attract universal criticism across Australia's federal political landscape.

For Elon Musk, the controversial owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the backlash he's facing is likely something he'll wear as a badge of honor.

He has been called a “selfish billionaire” by cabinet minister Tanya Plibersek, a “narcissistic cowboy” by Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, an “absolute freaking disgrace” by Tasmanian independent Jacqui Lambie and an “arrogant billionaire who thinks he is above the laws” by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Even the coalition wants in, abandoning its usual defense of free speech rights to suggest that Musk is pursuing an “offensive and insulting argument” in his refusal to remove graphic footage of a stabbing in a Sydney church last week.

That incident, which authorities quickly labeled an act of terrorism, saw Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel hospitalized with head injuries after he was stabbed during a mass being streamed online.

Footage of the incident spread across social media platforms, prompting Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant to order websites to remove content referencing Wakeley's stabbing.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, agreed, while Musk's company X threatened legal action in an attempt to fight the government.

If Musk wanted a legal fight, he got it. Inman Grant beat him in court and won a two-day injunction against X for only blocking content in Australia.

At the time of writing, the video remains online and is being actively promoted by an elected senator from Clive Palmer's party.

The case raises questions about the scope of Australian law

The whole saga provides a timely reminder of how far the world has come in such a short time.

It wasn't until 2008 that Supreme Court Justice Betty King banned crime drama Underbelly from airing in Victoria. It was a simpler time. TV episodes aired weekly, streaming wasn't a thing at all and sending episodes to Victoria almost required putting in a USB (maybe don't google that at work) to get it across state lines.

We now live in a globally connected world where technology and media companies have far-reaching platforms that share content across international jurisdictions.

The Grant Musk-Inman case is in the hands of the courts to determine how broad Australian laws are.

Should a country be able to block content globally? Where does the line exist? Could a country, say Russia, have the ability to demand that X remove content beyond its borders of military resistance to Ukraine?

These are questions that must be determined by the country's sharpest legal minds. But there is more at play here than just questions of law.

Elon Musk is finding few federal political friends who want to support his response to the terrorist attack in Sydney.(ABC News)

Both Musk and Australian politicians are using this occasion to fight political battles in their interest.

For Musk, it's a chance to further bolster his free speech credentials. It is in his interest to pick a fight with a government that he thinks is excessive. There is a chance that he will be seen sticking it to “the man”.

But there is more at stake than just speech. His commercial interests lie at the heart of this dispute.

Musk knows other nations are closely watching Australia's laws on social media giants. Just look at how plain tobacco packaging in Australia has been adopted internationally. Further social media hits here could come with bigger hits in bigger markets like the United States and the United Kingdom.

X's owner says the visuals should stay up because they don't violate the company's standards.

Musk also seems to forget that free speech doesn't mean it's without consequences. Global technology companies may have long been able to influence the governments of the day, but it is the law of the land, not its commercial interest, that determines what is legal and what is not.

For Albanians and the wider Australian political class, this is also about standing against “the man”.

The government sees political virtue in pushing back against Musk and his platform, which has repeatedly been found to fuel toxic discourse. They have determined that spreading a terrorist act is a bridge too far in the public eye.

Labor is likely to see another use for this scandal. It has threatened greater action against social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation. This unrelated scandal provides cover for advancing new laws against the tech giants.

It's no wonder Meta, knowing the threat he's facing, wasso eager to be seen that he had followed Inman Grant's orders. (Also, did someone say chadenfreude?).

Julie Inman Grant has powers to compel social media companies to publish information.(ABC News: Adam Kennedy)

Former US President Theodore Roosevelt is often quoted as saying that you can go a long way if you “speak softly and carry a big stick”.

It's a sentiment that epitomizes American-born Inman Grant's approach to her tenure as eSafety commissioner.

Inman Grant is a former senior official at Twitter. She knows the soft underbelly of X and has consistently shown the ability to find the place to inflict pain on the company when it fails to meet community standards.

Her work comes with enforcement powers that mean if companies don't answer her questions, they face daily fines in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is these powers that have allowed him to charge X with failing to hate the police and failing to meet standards against child abuse.

That big stick that Inman Grant wields has brought not only shame, but financial pain to Musk's X.

He is now forced to call her the “Australian Commissioner of Censorship”, a move right out of Donald Trump's playbook to dismiss her as a Communist or Soviet party official.

Having struck a nerve, Musk may not be the only one wearing a badge of honor.