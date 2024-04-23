International
Ecuador Referendum: Early results and arrest of gang members give President Daniel Noboa a boost in his fight against crime
CNN
–
Early results from Ecuador's referendum suggest President Daniel Noboa has won public support for security measures aimed at boosting his fight against crime.
According to data from the National Electoral Council (CNE), his government appears on track to win support for nine of the 11 proposals it put forward in Sunday's vote, including four of the key security measures.
And the good news for Noboa was complicated on Monday when police announced they had arrested a suspected notorious gang leader.
Early results from the referendum suggest that 72% of the public approve of allowing the military to patrol with the police to fight organized crime (something that can currently only happen in a state of emergency) and 65% back allowing Ecuadorians to be extradited to certain conditions (among them, guarantees for humane treatment and non-use of the death penalty).
Both of these proposals would require modification of Ecuador's Constitution, which currently prohibits the extradition of Ecuadorians under any circumstances. If the final voting results continue to show public support for these measures, they will come into effect as soon as they are published in the official register. It is unclear exactly when this will happen.
Two other security-related proposals, tougher prison sentences for some violent crimes and the establishment of a permanent presence of armed forces in prisons to prevent arms smuggling are also on track to get margins of approval. approval matters. These two proposals will not require the amendment of the Constitution and will need the approval of the National Assembly before entering into force.
The two measures that seem likely to be rejected by the public are to allow workers to be contracted by the hour and to recognize international arbitration to settle investment disputes.
The early results will be seen as a victory for Noboa, who took office last November as the youngest president in Ecuador's history after a pledge to curb rampant crime that has turned the once peaceful country into a hotbed of violence. plagued by the drug cartel. violence.
Since taking office, he has embarked on an uncompromising agenda in which he has declared war on more than 20 criminal gangs he has labeled terrorists, declared a 90-day state of emergency and authorized a highly controversial crackdown. to the Mexican embassy in Quito to capture a fugitive former Ecuadorian vice president accused of corruption.
It was Ecuador's growing discontent with deteriorating security conditions that led Noboa's predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, to call snap elections last year.
On Sunday, as some 13 million Ecuadorians headed to the polls for the referendum, the country's national prison agency announced that the director of the Manabi region prison had been killed in an attack.
In another boost to Noboa, police said in a post on X that they had arrested notorious alleged gang leader Fabricio Colon Pico on Monday morning.
The arrest comes after several months of operations and investigative work by specialized units of the national police.
Colon Pico, the alleged leader of the Los Lobos gang, escaped from a prison in the central city of Riobamba in January, the city's mayor said at the time.
Days earlier he had been caught after being publicly identified by Attorney General Diana Salazar as part of a plan to attack her.
Thirty-eight other prisoners had escaped with Colon Pico, of whom 12 have since been recaptured, Ecuador's prison service told CNN.
The Colon Picos prison break came after another notorious gang leader Jos Adolfo Macas, also known as Fito, of the rival gang Los Choneros escaped from prison, prompting a deployment of more than 3,000 members of the police and military to found it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/22/americas/ecuador-referendum-results-intl-latam/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ecuador Referendum: Early results and arrest of gang members give President Daniel Noboa a boost in his fight against crime
- Men's golf seventh through 36 holes at SoCon Championship
- Elon Musk and Anthony Albanese's attack on the church is not about free speech. It's about power
- President Joko Widodo reviews the operation of new health detection equipment at Toto Kabila Regional Hospital
- Fantastic finals day for South Devon Table Tennis – Photo 1 of 5
- Taiwan earthquake: More than 80 earthquakes hit the east coast within 24 hours, with a magnitude of 6.3 | Top 10 updates
- Desmond Shum explains how Xi Jinping defeated China's red aristocrats
- LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears Trump presidential immunity case
- News > 2024 OHF and Regional Championships conclude (Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario)
- Meta extends mixed reality beyond Quest headsets
- Gibran said President Joko Widodo's government transition had begun
- Men's tennis loses 6-3 decision to Wentworth