Ecuador Referendum: Early results and arrest of gang members give President Daniel Noboa a boost in his fight against crime

Early results from Ecuador's referendum suggest President Daniel Noboa has won public support for security measures aimed at boosting his fight against crime.

According to data from the National Electoral Council (CNE), his government appears on track to win support for nine of the 11 proposals it put forward in Sunday's vote, including four of the key security measures.

And the good news for Noboa was complicated on Monday when police announced they had arrested a suspected notorious gang leader.

Early results from the referendum suggest that 72% of the public approve of allowing the military to patrol with the police to fight organized crime (something that can currently only happen in a state of emergency) and 65% back allowing Ecuadorians to be extradited to certain conditions (among them, guarantees for humane treatment and non-use of the death penalty).

Both of these proposals would require modification of Ecuador's Constitution, which currently prohibits the extradition of Ecuadorians under any circumstances. If the final voting results continue to show public support for these measures, they will come into effect as soon as they are published in the official register. It is unclear exactly when this will happen.

Two other security-related proposals, tougher prison sentences for some violent crimes and the establishment of a permanent presence of armed forces in prisons to prevent arms smuggling are also on track to get margins of approval. approval matters. These two proposals will not require the amendment of the Constitution and will need the approval of the National Assembly before entering into force.

The two measures that seem likely to be rejected by the public are to allow workers to be contracted by the hour and to recognize international arbitration to settle investment disputes.

The early results will be seen as a victory for Noboa, who took office last November as the youngest president in Ecuador's history after a pledge to curb rampant crime that has turned the once peaceful country into a hotbed of violence. plagued by the drug cartel. violence.

Since taking office, he has embarked on an uncompromising agenda in which he has declared war on more than 20 criminal gangs he has labeled terrorists, declared a 90-day state of emergency and authorized a highly controversial crackdown. to the Mexican embassy in Quito to capture a fugitive former Ecuadorian vice president accused of corruption.

It was Ecuador's growing discontent with deteriorating security conditions that led Noboa's predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, to call snap elections last year.

On Sunday, as some 13 million Ecuadorians headed to the polls for the referendum, the country's national prison agency announced that the director of the Manabi region prison had been killed in an attack.

In another boost to Noboa, police said in a post on X that they had arrested notorious alleged gang leader Fabricio Colon Pico on Monday morning.

The arrest comes after several months of operations and investigative work by specialized units of the national police.

Colon Pico, the alleged leader of the Los Lobos gang, escaped from a prison in the central city of Riobamba in January, the city's mayor said at the time.

Days earlier he had been caught after being publicly identified by Attorney General Diana Salazar as part of a plan to attack her.

Thirty-eight other prisoners had escaped with Colon Pico, of whom 12 have since been recaptured, Ecuador's prison service told CNN.

The Colon Picos prison break came after another notorious gang leader Jos Adolfo Macas, also known as Fito, of the rival gang Los Choneros escaped from prison, prompting a deployment of more than 3,000 members of the police and military to found it.