International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Papua New Guinea leader takes offense after Biden says his uncle was eaten by cannibals MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has accused Joe Biden of disparaging the South Pacific island nation by implying that an uncle of the U.S. president was eaten by “cannibals” there during World War II. Biden spoke at a war memorial in Pennsylvania last week for his uncle, Army Air Corps aviator Ambrose Finnegan, who was shot down over Papua New Guinea, which was a theater of heavy fighting. Biden said: “They never found the body because there used to be – there were a lot of real cannibals in that part of New Guinea.” Marape said in a statement Sunday that Biden's comments may have been a slip, but that his country “It doesn't deserve to be labeled as such.” Floods wreak havoc across East Africa BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) – Deadly floods are wreaking havoc in many parts of East Africa facing torrential rains. Burundi's government is appealing for international help to deal with the aftermath. Climate experts say the floods in Burundi and elsewhere in the region are part of the extreme conditions associated with the El Nio weather phenomenon. Rising levels of Lake Tanganyika have overwhelmed the port of Bujumbura, Burundi's economic capital, disrupting business. The country relies heavily on donor support to run government programs. Meanwhile, in Kenya 35 people have died since mid-March from floods that have affected more than 100,000 people. Europe is the fastest warming continent, the report says NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The two main climate monitoring organizations are reporting that Europe is the fastest-warming continent, and its temperatures are rising at roughly twice the global average. The UN's World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's climate agency are also warning of consequences for human health, melting glaciers and economic activity. They say the continent has the opportunity to develop targeted strategies to accelerate the transition to renewables such as wind, solar and hydropower in response to the effects of climate change. The continent generated 43% of its electricity from renewable sources last year, up from 36% a year earlier, the agencies said in their European State of the Climate report for the past year. Heavy rainstorms kill 4 people in southern China BEIJING (AP) – Heavy rainstorms that swept southern China over the weekend have killed at least four people in riverside cities. The search continues for 10 more missing persons. The official Xinhua news agency says the deaths occurred in Zhaoqing city and Shaoguan city in Guangdong province. Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed rescuers in rubber boats evacuating residents from flooded commercial streets and residential areas. By Monday, about 110,000 people had been evacuated across Guangdong and 25,800 people were in emergency shelters. More rain is on the way. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

