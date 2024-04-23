World News In Brief: Increasing violence in the West Bank, critical dialogue in Kosovo, release of detained Afghan activist





Stability in the West Bank is vital to the prospects for peace in Gaza, UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland said at the weekend, warning against further escalation. He also said that civilian attacks, including settler violence, must end. Meanwhile, the new Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, visited Gaza for the first time on Sunday.since the previous start in April. He saw first hand the catastrophic situation in Gaza and how the ongoing hostilities are affecting people, Mr. Dujarric said. Mr. Hadi visited sites in Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah, including a shelter for displaced people and a health center, and spoke to community members. He also spent the night in Rafah, where 1.4 million people are sheltering in dire living conditions, without basic necessities including water, food, shelter and healthcare. UN partners were able to provide hot meals, bread and flour to people in Gaza last week, with support from the World Food Program (WFP). Furthermore, two emergency medical teams have been positioned in northern Gaza to support Kamal Adwan and Al Awda hospitals. Dialogue in good faith is essential to moving forward in Kosovo The UN Special Representative in Kosovo has emphasized the importance of open communication and dialogue in resolving old issues between Belgrade and Pristina and between the Kosovo Serb communities and Pristina authorities. Caroline Ziadeh, who also heads the UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), held her biennial conference on Security Council in New York on Monday. One of the main common observations is dissatisfaction with the level of progress achieved through political dialogue and the direct effects this has on the security situation. The level of mistrust unfortunately remains high and needs to be addressed, she said. Ms. Ziadeh reported on the latest obstacles hindering efforts to build trust between Kosovo's ethnic communities through political dialogue. She underlined the importance of the full implementation of the agreements mediated by the European Union and that the parties remain committed to constructive engagement and finding practical compromises. Dialogue in good faith, communication and mutual understanding mark the way forward. Progress comes from action taken with a willingness to compromise, she said. Afghanistan: Rights experts call for the release of the arrested activist Seven independent UN experts are calling for the immediate release of Afghan human rights defender Ahmad Fahim Azimi, who has been detained for more than six months. Mr. Azimi was jailed on October 17 by the de facto authorities along with his colleague Siddiqullah Afghanistan, who was recently released. In addition to being a defender of human rights, Mr. Azimi is committed to the education of girls and is the head of the Better Thinking Center and the director of the Digital Citizen Laboratory in Afghanistan. The experts have communicated with the Afghan authorities regarding this case. We call it de facto the authorities to release without delay also Mr. Azim. There is no justification for his detention, they said. Experts also expressed concern over the arrests of many human rights defenders and education activists in Afghanistan, apparently for their advocacy of women's and girls' education. Access to education is a fundamental right. It is essential that those who seek to extend this right are supported and protected, not persecuted, they said. The experts were appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor and report on specific country situations or thematic issues. They serve in their individual capacity, are not UN staff, are independent of any government or organization, and are not compensated for their work.

